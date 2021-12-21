Kia NBA MVP Race: December 20th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the NBA season marches on, there's been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors (24-5) and Phoenix Suns (24-6) have the two best records in the league. In the Eastern Conference, a number of teams have cemented themselves as playoff contenders, with the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on top of the standings.

A number of superstars have also stood out. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant continue to be the frontrunners for the MVP award.

Let's take a look at this week's updated MVP Power Rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns superstar guard Chris Paul

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 29; Games won - 24; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 14.8, APG - 9.3, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 14.4, APG - 10.1, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 52.0%, 3P% - 37.5%, SPG - 2.3

Overall: FG% - 48.6%, 3P% - 33.7%, SPG - 2.0

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. One of the major reasons why, has been the impressive play of veteran point guard Chris Paul lately. With fellow superstar Devin Booker out for seven games until returning Sunday, Paul has taken control as the engine for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns @Suns May CP have this dance? 🤌 May CP have this dance? 🤌 https://t.co/LA5w3pGvIv

The Suns have won eight of their past ten games, and Paul has been magnificent. In his last week, Paul averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. The Suns are on a three-game winning streak, have won 23 of 25 and will have a Christmas showdown at home against challenging Golden State.

No. 4: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 0; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 26; Games won - 17; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 20.0, APG - 3.0, RPG - 8.0

Overall: PPG - 27.0, APG - 5.8, RPG - 11.6

Last Week: FG% - 50.0, SPG - 1.0, BPG - 0.0

Overall: FG% - 52.9%, SPG - 1.1, BPG - 1.6

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-13) have risen to fourth in the Eastern Conference. Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has powered Milwaukee the entire time. The versatile forward has been dominant on both sides of the floor, showcasing his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.

After a 20-point performance last week against the Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo had to enter the league's health and safety protocols, and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks A near double-double for Giannis tonight.



20 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST A near double-double for Giannis tonight. 20 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST https://t.co/2tJrQhNa1d

When Antetokounmpo has been on the floor, he's been a terrifying force. The forward averages 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. The Bucks would like to have Antetokounmpo back as soon as possible. They will face the Houston Rockets this week as they attempt to snap their current two-game losing streak.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein