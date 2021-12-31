Kia NBA MVP Race: December 30th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The chase for the NBA's MVP award is heating up.

Teams like the Western Conference's Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns share the NBA's best record at 27-7. In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls (22-10) and Brooklyn Nets (23-9) are worthy contenders, and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) are close behind.

With another week completed, it's time to take a look at the latest MVP power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 34; Games won - 27; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 16.0, APG - 8.0, RPG - 4.7

Overall: PPG - 14.4, APG - 9.8, RPG - 4.1

Last Week: FG% - 52.8%, 3P% - 25.0%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 48.3%, 3P% - 31.3%, SPG - 2.0

Veteran guard Chris Paul has powered the Phoenix Suns all season. The floor general for the Suns, Paul is having a sensational season as Phoenix tries to return to the NBA Finals.

In his last week, Paul averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.8%. Although CP3 might not put up the production that some of the other candidates on this list will, his impact cannot be understated.

No. 4: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 26; Games won - 17; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 36.0, APG - 5.0, RPG - 12.0

Overall: PPG - 27.4, APG - 5.8, RPG - 11.4

Last Week: FG% - 56.5, 3P%- 0.0, BPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 53.0%, 3P% - 27.4%, BPG - 1.6

The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of their last ten games, including a current four-game winning streak. The consistent play of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo remains Milwaukee's calling card.

After being in the league's health and safety protocols, Antetokuonmpo returned last week and got back into his groove. In his one game against the Boston Celtics, Giannis had 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. He has averaging 27.4 ppg and 11.4 rpg this season. If Giannis and the Bucks can keep this up, he's going to have his case for MVP get louder.

