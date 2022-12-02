Kia NBA MVP Race: Latest MVP ladder and power rankings feat. Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and more |Dec. 2, 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-2023 NBA MVP race is heating up with many of the NBA’s top stars leading their teams to undefeated weeks last week.

There are also a couple of new names in this week’s rankings including Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry, who made history last month.

On that note, here’s the latest edition of this season's MVP ladder.

No. 5: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Previous week’s MVP ranking: N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3, Games won - 2, Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 20, Games won - 11, Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 30.0, RPG - 7.0, APG - 5.7, SPG - 1.0, BPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 31.4, RPG - 6.7, APG - 7.0, SPG - 1.1, BPG - 0.2

Last Week: FG% - 48.4%, 3PT% - 39.5%, FT% - 92.9%

Overall: FG% - 51.8%, 3PT% - 43.6%, FT% - 90.7%

Steph Curry has been replicating his 2016 unanimous MVP season for Golden State this year. Curry is averaging 31.4 points per game on an elite 50/40/90 shooting split (51.8/43.6/90.7). He also just became the second player to average at least 30/5/5 on a 70.0% true shooting percentage in a single month (minimum 10 games). The only other player to do so was himself in February 2016.

Steph in November:



31.6 PPG

6.7 RPG

7.8 APG

70.9 TS%



He’s the second player ever to average 30/5/5 on 70 TS% in a month (min 10 games). The first player was himself in February 2016. Steph in November:31.6 PPG6.7 RPG7.8 APG70.9 TS%He’s the second player ever to average 30/5/5 on 70 TS% in a month (min 10 games). The first player was himself in February 2016. https://t.co/Yy2nEPeZsO

The Warriors are starting to pick things up as a team and are now 11-9 when Curry plays, following their 2-1 week. Overall, Golden State is now eighth in the Western Conference (11-11). If they can continue to climb up the standings, Curry will have a real shot at winning his third MVP.

No. 4: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

Previous week’s MVP ranking: N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3, Games won - 3, Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 18, Games won - 13, Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 22.7, RPG - 11.3, APG - 8.7, SPG - 1.0, BPG - 0.7

Overall: PPG - 22.7, RPG - 9.8, APG - 8.9, SPG - 1.3, BPG - 0.6

Last Week: FG% - 64.1%, 3PT% - 50.0%, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 62.9%, 3PT% - 32.4%, FT% - 84.7%

Reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic has really picked things up for the Denver Nuggets lately. Jokic double-doubled in all three games for Denver last week, including a near 32-point triple-double versus Houston. For the season, Jokic is also averaging close to a triple-double while shooting 62.9%. That level of efficiency and playmaking is basically unheard of.

Denver also went 3-0 last week. So the Nuggets are now 13-5 when Jokic plays and 1-2 when he is out. Overall, Jokic and the Nuggets now sit second in the Western Conference at 14-7.

No. 3: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker

Previous week’s MVP ranking: 5th (↑2)

Last Week: Games played - 4, Games won - 4, Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 21, Games won - 15, Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 35.8, RPG - 7.5, APG - 5.5, SPG - 2.0, BPG - 0.3

Overall: PPG - 29.0, RPG - 5.3, APG - 5.8, SPG - 1.1, BPG - 0.5

Last Week: FG% - 54.6%, 3PT% - 37.0%, FT% - 81.8%

Overall: FG% - 48.9%, 3PT% - 37.8%, FT% - 87.8%

Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had a couple of monster games for the Suns last week. Booker finished with 44 points, eight rebounds, and six steals on 60.7% shooting in a win over Sacramento. He then followed that up with a season-high 51 points on 80.0% shooting in a win over Chicago.

Booker also led Phoenix to a perfect 4-0 week. The Suns have now won six straight games to maintain their position atop the Western Conference (15-6). They have done so even with All-Star guard Chris Paul missing the last couple of weeks due to a heel injury.

No. 2: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Previous week’s MVP ranking: 2nd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3, Games won - 3, Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 17, Games won - 13, Games lost - 4

Last Week: PPG - 35.0, RPG - 11.0, APG - 5.7, SPG - 0.3, BPG - 1.0

Overall: PPG - 31.3, RPG - 11.5, APG - 5.5, SPG - 0.9, BPG - 1.0

Last Week: FG% - 57.8%, 3PT% - 30.8%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 53.3%, 3PT% - 23.2%, FT% - 60.8%

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 or more points in all three games last week, including two games with a 37-or-more points record.

In two of those games, Antetokounmpo also finished with double-doubles, including a near 37-point triple-double against the Knicks. Antetokounmpo also shot 50.0% or better overall and 70.0% or better at the line in every game last week. This comes after his disastrous free-throw shooting over the previous couple of weeks.

The Bucks as a team went 3-0 last week and continue to sit at the second-best record in the league (15-5). They have done so on the back of their league-best defense (106.5 team defensive rating) led by Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo’s co-star Khris Middleton is expected to make his season debut on Friday versus the Lakers, following his rehab from wrist surgery. This should take some of the pressure off Antetokounmpo offensively and help Milwaukee continue its early-season success.

No. 1: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

Previous week’s MVP ranking: 1st (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3, Games won - 3, Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 21, Games won - 17, Games lost - 4

Last Week: PPG - 38.0, RPG - 7.3, APG - 3.3, SPG - 1.7, BPG - 0.3

Overall: PPG - 31.6, RPG - 7.8, APG - 4.5, SPG - 0.9, BPG - 1.1

Last Week: FG% - 57.1%, 3PT% - 43.8%, FT% - 90.9%

Overall: FG% - 48.8%, 3PT% - 36.6%, FT% - 87.3%

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum continued his MVP-level season last week, scoring 30 or more points in all three of his games. Tatum’s week was highlighted by his 49-point 11-rebound double-double with eight made 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting versus Miami. Following his impressive week, Tatum is now second in the NBA in scoring at 31.6 points per game.

The Celtics are also still firmly in first place in the league (18-4) after going undefeated last week. They’ve done so on the back of their top-ranked team offense (121.5 team offensive rating), led by Tatum.

