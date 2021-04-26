Kia NBA MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings - April 26th, 2021

A flurry of great performances recently by Steph Curry could disrupt the power rankings for the NBA MVP award as we enter the last few weeks of the season.

The three-time champion's scoring spree has been enough to see off the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets this week. It could be too late for the two-time winner of the award, however, though it certainly adds to the excitement of what was once a three-way race before LeBron James' injury.

At the time of writing, it is really only going to come down to the two centers that have dominated the league all season. Should either win it, they will become the first big man to do so since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000.

2020-21 NBA MVP - Power Rankings change once again behind two frontrunners

Our NBA MVP power rankings see considerable change behind leaders Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic this week. Luka Doncic comes back into contention as the Dallas Mavericks have built a run of form at just the right time while Steph Curry continues his late rise.

Although the winner of the award looks fairly set in stone, the race for the NBA MVP has had its fair share of twists and turns this campaign and there may yet be one last twist in the tale.

#5 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has helped the Dallas Mavericks climb back up the Western Conference

MPG - 35.1, PPG - 28.5, APG - 8.8, RPG - 8.0, FG% - 48.3%

Previous NBA MVP Power Rankings - N/A

Luka Doncic returns to our NBA MVP power rankings this week after willing the Mavs through three wins and into the West's sixth seed. Although the 22-year-old may not win the award this year, he is doing his best to help Dallas avoid the play-in tournament - a concept Doncic has publicly criticized.

Over the past week, Doncic has averaged narrowly close to a triple-double with 26 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Although his numbers are slightly down in April compared to his season averages, the Slovenian led all Mavs scorers in every game bar one. He has scored over 30 points on four occasions this month.

Check the clock.

Get to the stepback.

Launch from distance.



Luka Doncic works his magic late for the @dallasmavs in #PhantomCam! pic.twitter.com/2zFb9CgE7m — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2021

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to be missing out on a historic MVP three-peat

MPG - 33.6, PPG - 28.5, APG - 6.0, RPG - 11.4, FG% - 56.8%

Previous NBA MVP Power Rankings - 3rd (↓1)

Unfortunately, the opportunity for an NBA MVP three-peat seems to be evading Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although the Greek was dominant against the Philadelphia 76ers twice this week, his side remains inconsistent and has lost five of their last ten matches.

2nd All-Time In Points Scored In Bucks History: Giannis Antetokounmpo



⚡️ @we_energies ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xlB5sV7WZM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 25, 2021

His efficiency has fallen on offense despite seeing more minutes, but Antetokounmpo has improved his all-round game and already has a career-high seven triple-doubles this campaign. He has also now surpassed Glenn Robinson for second place on the Bucks' all-time scoring list when he scored 24 points on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Antetokounmpo is putting up fewer points and rebounds per night than last year and is most certainly not going to retain his MVP crown this season.

