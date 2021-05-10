Kia NBA MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings - May 10th, 2021

With the regular season coming to a close this weekend, our NBA MVP power rankings look all but decided, barring some unexpected last-minute changes.

Nikola Jokic has been the runaway leader for some time now and continues to dominate the rankings, thanks to his creativity and performances for the Denver Nuggets.

Behind him, the race for the 2021 NBA MVP award gets more interesting, as several players could get considerable votes. It remains to be seen if the ones dominating the paint get rewarded or those on the perimeter.

2020-21 NBA MVP - Latest Power Rankings

Our latest power rankings for the NBA MVP continue to favor the best frontcourt players in the league. Nevertheless, there would be plenty of basketball fans who believe Steph Curry, with his improbable scoring feats, is worthy of a third title.

Curry looks set to take home the scoring title this year, after Bradley Beal's recent injury, as he looks set to lead the Golden State Warriors into the playoffs. Above his team in the West, two of our MVP candidates could face off in a first-round matchup. Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic have led the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets to the fifth and fourth seed, respectively and have been dominant for their respective teams all year.

Over in the East, our two other two favorites for the NBA MVP award are battling for the top two seeds. Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers have almost clinched the top spot, while Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks have been on a five-game winning run.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at our latest NBA MVP power rankings.

#5 Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

MPG - 34.7, PPG - 28.2, APG - 8.7, RPG - 8.0, FG% - 48.3%.

Previous NBA MVP Power Rankings - 4th (↓1).

Luka Doncic will look to continue his battle with Steph Curry for the highest-ranked backcourt player in the 2021 NBA MVP voting. However, this week, the Mavs star has fallen a spot in our power rankings after struggling to shoot the ball and getting ejected from his team's win over the Cavaliers for hitting Collin Sexton.

Nevertheless, Doncic has been key in the Mavericks' four-game winning streak, including an improbable victory over the Brooklyn Nets. In that matchup, the 22-year-old was close to adding to his tally of triple-doubles, as he registered a 24-8-10 score.

While he has averaged fewer points, rebounds and assists than he did last campaign, Doncic is shooting the ball with greater efficiency this campaign. He has also proven his worth to be the NBA MVP winner this season, considering the way he has carried the Mavericks to the fifth seed.

In the absence of their second-highest scorer Kristaps Porzingis, Doncic has powered the Mavericks to a 14-8 run.

#4 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been on fire from the three-point line this season.

MPG - 34.0, PPG - 31.9, APG - 5.7, RPG - 5.5, FG% - 48.7%.

Previous NBA MVP Power Rankings - 5th (↑1).

Steve Kerr certainly believes Steph Curry should win the award, but it looks unlikely that the 33-year-old would win his third NBA MVP title this season.

Nevertheless, Curry has been putting on a show this campaign and has produced some of the greatest shooting displays the league has ever seen. Averaging over 40 points a night since our last power rankings, the point guard has risen to the fourth spot.

His 49-point performance in three quarters against the Oklahoma City Thunder was the pinnacle of his outings this week, marking the seventh time this season he scored more than ten threes in a game.

49 points

29 minutes@StephenCurry30 is unreal. pic.twitter.com/0TLpXq5a7F — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 9, 2021

A potential play-in matchup against LeBron James could be awaiting Curry, which would be one of his toughest tests yet. Despite their struggles, the LA Lakers still boast the best defense in the league and have allowed the third-fewest three-point efforts to their opponents.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks leader Giannis Antetokounmpo

MPG - 33.0, PPG - 28.2, APG - 5.9, RPG - 11.1, FG% - 56.4%.

Previous NBA MVP Power Rankings - 3rd (-).

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a tear recently, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 25.3 points, 6.3 assists and 10.7 rebounds in three games this week.

Grabbing 36 points and 12 boards in the win over the Brooklyn Nets has raised the possibility that this could be the year for the Greek forward and the Bucks in the postseason.

While their defense has been average (10th for efficiency), the Bucks have the fourth-best offense, thanks to Antetokounmpo's career-high offensive rating. He has grabbed the most triple-doubles (7) by any player this campaign, while he has also improved his shooting from last year.

Despite winning the NBA MVP award in the last two seasons, it looks unlikely that the 26-year-old would do a three-peat this year. Instead, he would have his sights set on a first championship ring, as he is playing at a level that could take the Milwaukee Bucks all the way this year.

#2 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid goes in for a dunk.

MPG - 31.4, PPG - 29.2, APG - 2.9, RPG - 10.7, FG% - 51.6%.

Previous NBA MVP Power Rankings - 2nd (-).

Now that Joel Embiid is back playing consistently, he has solidified his place as the runner-up for in this year's NBA MVP race. Even though the Cameroonian played less than 26 minutes against both the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons this week, he was able to grab 63 cumulative points and 18 rebounds in the two games.

Embiid has had one of the most dominant presences in the paint this season and has dramatically improved his shooting and scoring output for the 76ers. His offensive rating is at an all-time high (123), while his defensive rating (104) is the best among all players in our list.

That has seen him having the fourth-best +/- (8.4) in the 2020-21 NBA and third-best free-throw shooting (86%) among regular starters. While Embiid could miss out on the NBA MVP award, as he has missed too many games, he could be a favorite for the award next season.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is the favorite for the 2021 NBA MVP award.

MPG - 35.0, PPG - 26.4, APG - 8.5, RPG - 10.8, FG% - 56.6%.

Previous NBA MVP Power Rankings - 1st (-).

Before his team's matchup with the Denver Nuggets, 2-time winner of the NBA MVP award, Steve Nash, didn't have to think hard about who he believed should be given the award this year. While the Nets went on to win the matchup on Saturday, Jokic dazzled with his durability and all-round play.

The Serbian has not missed a game for the Denver Nuggets this season and currently leads the league in win share, with an incredible 14.7. He also has the highest box plus/minus of 11.6 and a career-high offensive rating of 130.

Jokic has shown that he can do it all. Among centers, he has the most efficient three-point shooting among players who have taken more than three attempts per game. He is also leading the league's big men in assists and ranks seventh overall for dimes.

It is not only his creativity that has powered the Denver Nuggets to fourth seed in the West but also his improved defense.

Nikola Jokic keeps his hands active on defence! While the Joker is known for his offence, #NBACourtOptix powered by @MicrosoftUK Azure reveals his elite ability to force turnovers. pic.twitter.com/UkETYyuL8U — NBA UK (@NBAUK) May 7, 2021

Jokic ranks third among centers for steals per matchup (1.4), which is also a career-high, while he sits tenth for defensive win share. He has improved in both of these metrics from last year as he ranks 12th in the 2020-21 NBA for defensive rebounds.