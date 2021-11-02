Kia NBA MVP Race: November 1st, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The Kia NBA MVP race is certainly the most exciting one to follow amongst all the end-of-season NBA awards. It is the most glamorous and also one of the toughest to earn as several superstars look to carry their team to an amazing season record.

A lot of action has unfolded in the past week and many stars have shifted in the MVP odds tracker. Players like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Anthony Davis and LeBron James will probably not receive the votes for the NBA MVP award because of their superstar-studded cast. Meanwhile stars like Damian Lillard, Paul George and Jayson Tatum might be left out due to poor season records if their team continues to be mediocre.

Only seven teams have reached the five-win mark so far this season - New York, Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Washington, Utah and Golden State. Certainly, not everyone from these winning teams will feature in these power rankings because individual statistics and heroic gameplay are what counts towards a player's MVP case.

So without further ado, let's get to Sportskeeda's Kia NBA MVP Power Rankings as of November 1st, 2021.

#5 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 6; Games won - 4; Games lost - 2

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 2.7, RPG - 9.7

Overall: PPG - 21.0, APG - 3.8, RPG - 8.7

Last Week: FT% - 88%

Overall: FT% - 83%

Joel Embiid has taken a dip in the standings because his performances have as well. He averaged 2.7 blocks per game in the first three games but then dropped to 0.7 blocks per game in the next three. He was shooting at an incredible 46% from downtown on more than four attempts a game in his first three games, which is down to 20% on 3.3 attempts in the next three games. These kinds of stat drops are inevitable to notice.

However, the Philadelphia 76ers are still one of the top teams in the league with or without Ben Simmons. They have a 4-2 record so far. Joel Embiid exploded against the Detroit Pistons for 30 points and 18 rebounds in just 30 minutes.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 6; Games won - 4; Games lost - 2

Last Week: PPG - 21.3, APG - 6.3, RPG - 5.7

Overall: PPG - 22.5, APG - 7.5, RPG - 8.5

Last Week: SPG - 1.3

Overall: SPG - 1.0

Luka Doncic has forced his way into our NBA MVP Power rankings. The Dallas Mavericks have lost against playoff-contending teams and won against non-playoff squads and other team members are struggling. However, Luka Doncic's exploits have carried the team to a 4-2 start in the 2021-22 NBA season. Doncic's biggest Achilles Heel for the NBA MVP case will be his three-point and free-throw efficiency, which are both abysmal right now at 23% and 67% respectively.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old is lighting it up every time he steps foot on the floor. In six games thus far, he has scored over 23 points in four of them. Doncic has had four double-doubles (two with rebounds and two with assists) and two instances where he nearly had a triple-double.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



He makes stepback, 36-foot jumpers look normal.



"And that's why more is expected from Doncic. He's earned his harder examination."



📚: When describing Luka Doncic, there’s a word @tim_cato has settled on: otherworldly.He makes stepback, 36-foot jumpers look normal."And that's why more is expected from Doncic. He's earned his harder examination."📚: bit.ly/31lyTJb When describing Luka Doncic, there’s a word @tim_cato has settled on: otherworldly.He makes stepback, 36-foot jumpers look normal."And that's why more is expected from Doncic. He's earned his harder examination."📚: bit.ly/31lyTJb https://t.co/988YVZxVyc

Edited by Arnav Kholkar