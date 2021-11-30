Kia NBA MVP Race: November 29th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Last week changed the landscape of the bottom half of the Kia NBA MVP race. Top-tier candidates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant should be in the running for the award until the end of the season. Meanwhile, other players will try to make a mark in the race.

Paul George has slipped out of our top five in the NBA MVP Power rankings, because the LA Clippers aren't winning games (11-9 overall, but 2-6 in their past six games). With Kawhi Leonard sidelined after ACL surgery, George is trying his best to carry the team, but the MVP award has never gone to a player from a losing team regardless of his personal numbers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (13-8), on a seven-game winning streak, are looking like the reigning champions again. He has forced his way into the early MVP race, and although at this point he is unlikely to win the third one of his career, the exploits of the "Greek Freak" cannot be overlooked.

No. 5: Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 0; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 19; Games won - 9; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 0, APG - 0, RPG - 0

Overall: PPG - 26.4, APG - 6.4, RPG - 13.6

Last Week: N/A

Overall: FG% - 59.3%, 3P% - 41%, BPG - 0.9.

Nikola Jokic dropped in the power rankings because he hasn't played a single game this week, missing four in a row with a knee injury. And the Denver Nuggets (9-10) have lost six games in a row. Worse, the Nuggets likely have lost Michael Porter Jr. (back) for the entire season along with Jamal Murray, who tore an ACL in April, so Denver's chances of becoming playoff contenders seem remote.

"The Joker," last season's MVP, is still leading the NBA in practically every advanced statistic. He is first in win shares and offensive win shares, player efficiency rating and all three box plus/minus categories.

Similar to Paul George, the MVP award has never gone to a losing team, so Jokic may disappear from the MVP power rankings next week.

No. 4: Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (↓2)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 20; Games won - 13; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 16.3, APG - 5.0, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 23.6, APG - 5.3, RPG - 5.8

Last Week: FG% - 40%, SPG - 2.3

Overall: FG% - 51.9%, SPG - 2.1

Jimmy Butler's stock is falling again, and if the Miami Heat don't turn things around, he might plummet in the MVP race. He was once a favorite for the award early in the season. After averaging nearly 31 points per game last week, he is averaging 16.3 points per game in the past week (three games) and has struggled from beyond the arc, missing all 11 of his shots over the past five games.

He has continued his brilliance in stealing, though, averaging 2.3 a game. However, the Miami Heat have lost two of their past four games, including a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jimmy Butler has fallen from third to fourth in the MVP power rankings.

