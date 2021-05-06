Kia NBA MVP Race: The case for Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the award | 2020-21 NBA season

Reigning two-time MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo has shone for the Milwaukee Bucks this season and is one of the top candidates to win the Kia NBA MVP award.

If he does win it, the 'Greek Freak' will join all-time greats like Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell as the only players to win the coveted award for three straight years.

Kia NBA MVP Race: Why Giannis Antetokounmpo has a legitimate shot at winning a third-straight MVP award

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning two-time NBA MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks were slow to get off the blocks, winning only two of their opening five games of the season. But Mike Budonholzer's side did not take long to find their rhythm, as they won 13 of their next 18 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the architect of that winning run, producing MVP caliber numbers.

He was not in the conversation for the MVP award at the start of the season, but with his phenomenal exploits, Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in the reckoning as a contender. He has shown more maturity this season and has been phenomenal at both ends of the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has improved various aspects of his game, especially his playmaking. He is averaging a joint career-best 5.9 assists per contest.

Antetokounmpo has recorded team-high points, assists and rebounds in the same game 19 times this season. He is the fifth-highest scorer in the league, with 28.5 points per game; he's also the eighth-highest in rebounds, at 11.1 per game, and 22nd in assists per game, with 5.9.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has notched up a career-high seven triple-doubles this campaign as well and has done so in fewer games (38 games) compared to that of his previous two MVP-winning seasons. He had four in 2019-20 (56 games) and five in 2018-19 (54 games).

Moreover, he has also registered more blocks (69) and steals (66) than he did in the 2019-20 campaign (66 blocks and 61 steals in 56 games).

Giannis is averaging more



APG

SPG

BPG

FG%

3P%

FT%

and fewer TOV/G



than his MVP season last year. pic.twitter.com/6j4fO0vUOw — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 5, 2021

He recently led the Bucks to a double over Conference and championship favorites Brooklyn Nets, who had Kevin Durant playing both those games. Giannis Antetokounmpo shone with 49 points in the first game and 36 in the second in the two-game mini-series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo draped himself around Kevin Durant to start Tuesday's game.



“I want to take the challenge...There are going to be times that I have to guard the best player on the other team.” - Giannis



More on Giannis vs. KD at @TheAthletic:https://t.co/QZdR1dxn5W pic.twitter.com/g01EBJcA6T — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 5, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have a better squad at their disposal this time, which augurs well for their chances of making a deep playoff run. That could bolster Giannis Antetokounmpo's chances of winning a record third-straight MVP award.