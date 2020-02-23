Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors' guard seen mimicking a jumper at team practice

Klay Thompson Injury Update

Golden State Warriors' guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals of 2018-19 season. Having missed all games this season, Klay was re-evaluated a few days ago.

As per the re-evaluation report, Klay is recovering well from the injury and is right on track for a speedy recovery. However, he will be out for the rest of the season. Further, the report says that the Warriors are expecting his return in training camp this September.

Below is what Kerr said according to NBA.com:

“Just the determination by the training staff that even though he’s coming along well there isn’t really any chance that he’s playing,” Kerr said. “This is what I expected from the beginning given the severity of the injury and the normal timetable, and so here we are. It’s no surprise

Today was another practice session for the Warriors and Klay was seen in the weight room. He was seen mimicking the full lift he would get on a full-speed jumper.

Warriors practice opens, Klay Thompson in the weight room, mimicking (in a controlled setting) the full lift he’d get on a full speed jumper. First time I’ve seen him really bend and rise high on that knee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2020

There are still hopes of Thomson playing in the Olympics if he recovers fast. There has been no official discussion about the same between the coach and Klay.(via NBA.com)

“It’s not off the table. It’s still a possibility,” Kerr said. “... His health is the No. 1 concern so we’ll kind of cross that bridge when we come to it.”