Video: Ronnie 2K change my 3 pt. rating right now” – Klay Thompson calls out NBA 2k director to change his 3pt rating after winning the Japan 3pt. contest

Klay Thompson is without a doubt one of the greatest shooters of all time. The way he sees it, his NBA 2K23 rating for 3-point shooting should be higher than 88 overall. Steph Curry is the only current player with a 99 overall 3-point shot in the game. Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard and Thompson are tied for second 88 overall.

On the heels of a 3-point competition in Japan that saw Thompson and Steph Curry emerge victorious, Thompson called for his 2k rating to be increased.

"It feels great," Thompson said. "I might not be able to jump like these young bucks, but I'll never lose this strap. Ronnie 2k, change my three-point rating right now!"

The comments prompted a response from Ronnie 2K. He posted a Tweet saying he lives in Klay Thompson's head rent-free. That didn't sit too well with Draymond Green, who was quick to respond to the NBA2K community figurehead.

This isn't the first time that Ronnie2K and Thompson have engaged in a back-and-forth over the NBA champion's rating. Last month, Thompson and Ronnie2K engaged in an argument on Twitter.

Klay Thompson and Ronnie2K Trade Shots

Thompson was quick to air his grievances when the NBA 2k ratings came out last month. The four-time NBA champion called for NBA2K to put some respect on his name. He said he hasn't enjoyed the game since the Sega Dreamcast days.

The comments didn't sit well with Ronnie2K. He accused Thompson of lying about how much he plays NBA2K. According to Ronnie2K, Thompson plays the game much more than he lets on. Ronnie2K questioned why Thompson was so angry about his rating when the NBA champ supposedly didn't even play the game often.

Ronnie2K said Thompson is still tied for the second-best three-point shooter in e. The way he sees it, the "issue" is that his teammate Steph Curry is simply "leaps and bounds ahead" of everybody else in the league.

NBA2k has shown time and time again that they will update ratings throughout the season. If Thompson shoots the ball well, his ratings will likely rise.

Thompson shot 38.5% from the 3-point line last season. However, he has a career average of 41.7%. Steph Curry has shot 38% from the beyond the arc in 2021-22. He has a career 42.8% from the 3-point.

