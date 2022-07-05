“Klutch is literally the only reason Jeanie Buss isn’t viewed as ‘West Coast Dolan’ at this point” - Tyler Conway throws shade at Jeanie Buss, says the Lakers are ‘run by a clown show owner who can’t let go of the glory years’

The LA Lakers are in preparation for next season and all eyes will be on owner Jeanie Buss and the front office. After missing the playoffs following a disappointing showing last season, the Lakers will look to steady the ship going forward.

The Lakers went all-out to acquire Anthony Davis, while also creating space to bring LeBron James. However, the team is suddenly lacking any future assets. Heading into the upcoming year, the Lakers will need to take serious strides towards contending for a championship. If they stumble, LeBron James could leave the team as a free agent next summer.

Many around know that the Lakers are on the verge of heading into dark times if the season doesn't go right, including owner Jeanie Buss. After a previous tweet from the team's owner today, Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway went on to comment on the tweet. He said the Lakers are "run by a clown show owner."

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway idc who the Jeanie Buss subtweet is about…it’s just more evidence the Lakers are being run by a clown show owner who only has 3 phone numbers in her Rolodex and can’t let go of the glory years idc who the Jeanie Buss subtweet is about…it’s just more evidence the Lakers are being run by a clown show owner who only has 3 phone numbers in her Rolodex and can’t let go of the glory years

Conway continued to go into detail about how Buss and the Lakers are only lucky to have recently won a championship. He said that Buss should be viewed as "West Coast Dolan at this point."

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway Klutch is literally the only reason Jeanie Buss isn’t viewed as West Coast Dolan at this point. Won her a championship 2 years ago after nearly a full decade of complete incompetence



like…keep your Twitter fingers to yourself and start cutting checks Klutch is literally the only reason Jeanie Buss isn’t viewed as West Coast Dolan at this point. Won her a championship 2 years ago after nearly a full decade of complete incompetence like…keep your Twitter fingers to yourself and start cutting checks

Crucial season awaits Jeanie Buss and the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

Tensions continue to build heading into the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming into the offseason, many were expecting the team to potentially look to move on from veteran guard Russell Westbrook. As of now, it looks as if Westbrook is set to return to the team, especially after picking up his player option for north of $47 million.

The team continues to be connected to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving when it comes to trade rumors. While Irving recently opted-in to his player option, it seems as if many believe the talented guard will somehow end up with the Lakers.

Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply. I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply.

Regardless of which players make their way onto the roster, there's no doubt that this year is a big one for Jeanie Buss and the Los Angeles organization. LeBron James is getting older and various players are struggling to stay healthy.

With the hiring of first-time head coach Darvin Ham, time is running out for the Lakers to contend for a championship. If the Lakers aren't careful, things could get dark for the prestigious organization in a hurry.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far