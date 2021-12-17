Kevin Durant posts cryptic tweet on why he thrives amid criticism

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has become one of the most dangerous offensive players to ever play the game of basketball. Throughout his time in the NBA, Durant has given opposing defenses nightmares when it comes to his combination of length and scoring ability from all levels.

Durant's ability on the court has brought up the idea that he may one day become one of the best offensive players to ever step foot on an NBA court. It's always fascinating to understand what makes the NBA's top superstars tick, and what they do to mentally prepare themselves to perform week in, week out.

Throughout his career in the NBA, Kevin Durant has made it publicly known that he enjoys going on social media to express his thoughts about the outside noise he hears on a daily basis.

Today was another installment of that example, as Durant took to Twitter to tweet about the fact that a specific feeling might motivate him the most to perform on the basketball court. He wrote in his tweet:

"Knew I needed love but I think I value the hate more...."

Kevin Durant creating extra motivation

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant continues to prove critics wrong

There's something unique about players on the NBA court who have the passion and work ethic to want to find anything they can use to bring out the best of their abilities.

Durant often seems to zero in on any possible doubt regarding his skills on the basketball court. It's something that has continued to fuel his fire since he entered the NBA as a 19-year-old in 2007. Throughout the course of his career, Durant has gone on to become one of the league's best superstars with his scoring ability and domination on the court.

So far this year, Durant continues to show why he's considered one of the top forwards to ever play in the NBA.

His Brooklyn Nets team continues to make noise as one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference, and Durant has been the engine behind an impressive start to the season. So far this year, Durant is currently averaging 29.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field.

The superstar forward has quickly become a potential MVP candidate this year and it looks as if Durant is motivated to prove that he's the best in the game.

