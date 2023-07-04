Knicks Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

With the start of the 2023 California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League almost underway, the New York Knicks have released their roster for the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Knicks Summer League Roster 2023: Players

Player and No. Position Trevor Keels (#3) Guard Jalen Harris (#14) Guard Jaylen Martin (#16) Guard QJ Peterson (#20) Guard Marcus Garrett (#21) Guard Charlies Brown Jr. (#31) Guard David Shriver (#25) Guard-Forward DaQuan Jeffries (#8) Forward Isaiah Roby (#18) Forward Race Thompson (#26) Forward Michael Foster Jr. (#27) Forward Khalid Moore (#32) Forward Justyn Hamilton (#28) Center-Forward Dmytro Skapintsev (#29) Center

The notable players on this roster are Jaylen Martin and Trevor Keels.

During the 2022-23 season for the Overtime Elite, Martin averaged 14.0 points per game and 5.9 rebounds. Martin, who's athletic and a reliable catch-and-shoot ability, is listed as 6' 6" at the guard position.

Selected 42nd overall in the 2022 draft, Trevor Keels has the opportunity to make a good impression in Las Vegas for a shot at a roster spot. With the Westchester G-League team last season, Keels averaged 13.9 ppg (48.2% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range).

Other players on the roster to watch out for will be Race Thompson and David Shriver. Thompson, who has played six seasons for the Indiana Hoosiers, signed a contract to be part of the Summer League roster. Last season, Thompson averaged 8.4 ppg (49.2% shooting, including 27.9% from the 3-point range) and 5.2 rpg.

David Shriver, is a 6' 6" forward from the VCU Rams, who averaged 6.5 ppg (40.2% shooting, including 40.3% from the 3-point range). The obvious standout to his game is the shooting efficiency, especially with his 3-pointers.

Knicks Summer League Roster 2023: Coaches

Dice Yoshimoto will lead the Summer League team as the coach.

Knicks Summer League Roster 2023: Schedule

Date and Time (ET) Opponent Channel July 8 (Saturday, 5:00PM) Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV July 9 (Sunday, 5:30PM) Brooklyn Nets NBA TV July 12 (Wednesday, 8:00PM) Orlando Magic ESPN2 July 14 (Friday, 7:00PM) Boston Celtics ESPN2

New York Knicks trade Obi Toppin to Indiana Pacers for two future second-round picks

Last season, Obi Toppin averaged 7.4 ppg (44.6% shooting, including 34.4% from the 3-point range) and 2.8 rpg.

He's coming off his best season in shooting from the 3-point range despite averaging fewer points. In the 2021-22 season, Toppin averaged 9.0 ppg (53.1% shooting, including 30.8% from the 3-point range).

Despite being a reliable presence off the bench last season, New York trading him to the Pacers. In exchange, they got two future second-round picks, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday. Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday. https://t.co/suJPu8dXyM

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was divisive with the recent trade done by New York, saying on ESPN's "NBA Today."

"I understand why they’re doing it," Smith said. "I mean, you talk about two second-round picks, just maybe Tom Thibodeau found a way to play him a bit more.

"They would have gotten more than two second-round picks. I think that he has a lot of capabilities, and it would have been nice to see him utilized more in New York City."

It will be interesting what the Knicks do with their two future second-round picks.

Poll : 0 votes