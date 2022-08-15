Kobe Bryant, Draymond Green and more: 5 NBA players who have been arrested for criminal offenses

Many NBA players have had trouble with the law. Most of them simply love to party and fall into trouble due to alcohol or recreational drugs.

However, some players have had serious offenses that led to their arrests, and many of them were high-profile players and superstars.

In this article, we will take a look at five NBA players who were arrested for criminal offenses. The list includes both former and active players.

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players, was arrested for sexual assault

Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players in the history of the league. He won five NBA championships during his incredible career and established himself as one of the best shooting guards of all time.

However, just a year after his three-peat with the Los Angeles Lakers, the superstar was arrested on sexual assault charges.

This is still one of the most famous NBA arrests as a woman accused Bryant of raping her in a hotel room. The NBA superstar admitted to cheating on his wife, but denied the rape charges.

The case was eventually dismissed due to inconsistencies by the accuser. Bryant and the woman settled a civil case out of court, but the details are still unknown.

Draymond Green's off-court assault

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive NBA players. However, he can sometimes be quite deadly on offense too. Green has kicked many opposing players in the groin, which has earned him the title of a dirty player.

However, the Golden State Warriors defensive specialist doesn't only attack on the court. In 2016, Draymond Green was arrested on assault charges in Michigan. Green was released with a $200 bond.

In the end, the Warriors forward signed a plea agreement that included a $560 fine and no contact with the victim for one year. The incident came less than a month after a heartbreaking loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so one has to wonder whether or not the two are related.

Jason Kidd's multiple arrests

Jason Kidd's NBA career was incredible. He was one of the most entertaining NBA players as his playmaking skills were out of this world. Unfortunately, the guard had a lot of trouble with the law as well.

Kidd's first arrest came in 1995 on assault charges and the last one in 2012, shortly after he signed with the New York Knicks. However, the point guard's arrest from 2001 took the case.

He was arrested on charges of domestic violence as he punched his wife Joumana, who ended up with a cut inside her mouth. Kidd pleaded guilty to spousal abuse, was fined $200 and also had to take anger management training.

The Phoenix Suns decided to distance themselves from the point guard after the incident and traded him to the New Jersey Nets a few months later.

Richard Jefferson's assault charges

Richard Jefferson was one of the most entertaining NBA players during his peak. His time with the New Jersey Nets was marked with a lot of high-flying dunks and fancy plays.

In his last season with the Nets, Jefferson recorded a career-high 22.6 points per game. However, he also ran into trouble with the law.

The Nets forward was arrested on assault charges in May 2008. He was arrested for the incident that happened in late January 2008. The NBA star reportedly choked a man in downtown Minneapolis during his team's visit to the city.

When fans talk about NBA players choking, this isn't what they usually have in mind. However, Richardson did that and was charged with fifth-degree assault.

Gilbert Arenas destroying his NBA career

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most amazing NBA players of the 2000's. Long before Steph Curry joined the league, it was Arenas who was torching opposing teams with clutch shots and 3-pointers from the logo.

However, his career took a nosedive after his 2010 arrest. Agent Zero pulled a gun on his teammate Jarvis Crittenton over a gambling debt. Not only was this behavior unacceptable, but the gun he was carrying was unlicensed as well.

Arenas was suspended for the remainder of the 2009-10 season and was out of the league after two years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar