Kobe Bryant reacts to Derrick Rose’s career-high 50-point night

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
02 Nov 2018, 01:34 IST

Derrick Rose cries tears of joy after a career-high 50 point game against the Utah Jazz
Derrick Rose cries tears of joy after a career-high 50 point game against the Utah Jazz

It was a career-high night for Derrick Rose. After so many injuries and getting continually traded by so many teams across the association, Rose proved he's not done yet with a defiant display on Wednesday night.

It was his first start of the season and he exploded for 50 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 128-125 win against Utah Jazz. The stats also included six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a crucial block with two seconds left on the clock. With 34 of those 50 points in the second-half, watch some of the highlights from his impressive performance here:

After the horn blew, it was an emotional moment for him. He said that he didn't even have the words to describe how he felt - after all of his teammates rushed towards him and huddled for a warm embrace. After all, he is so deserving of it after so much hardship in his career to date.

Many NBA personalities congratulated Rose on this emotional night - one of them was Kobe Bryant, who said that it was high time the real Derrick Rose stood up:

Timberwolves' head coach Tom Thibodeau also spoke about Rose' mental toughness, saying: "He has courage, humility and character. He has been through a lot of adversity - he is one of the most mentally tough people I have ever come across."

If we look closely at his game, we can clearly see he has been working on his jump shot, putting some arc on it. Earlier in his career, his jumpshot was flat and he was a completely explosive player. He has worked on utilising the pick-and-roll better, which is an additional bonus within his arsenal.

At 30-years-old, Rose is far from finished with his career - despite all of the terrible injuries he has sustained in recent seasons. There's plenty for him left to achieve and you can only hope he remains healthy and continues to flourish going forward.

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
