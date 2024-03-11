Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shows off $8,105 Chanel flap bag during family outing with mom and Pau Gasol

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia was on a family outing with her mom, Vanessa, and Kobe's former Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol. And she was carrying her Chanel flap bag, listed at $8105 on ShopFashioNica.

Vanessa Bryant posted the images of their outing in a reel form on Instagram, featuring Natalia Bryant, Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine Gasol.

Natalia Bryant is a college student studying film-making at the University of Southern California. She is also a professional model who signed with IMG Models when she turned 18 in 2021.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Kobe Bryant's daughter said. "I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Vanessa Bryant is Natalia's muse. In April 2021, the mother-daughter duo appeared in a Bulgari advertisement campaign for Mother's Day.

Natalia and Vanessa Bryant shot a short film titled 'A Mother's Legacy.' It shared a glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another.

"Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia told Vogue of her mother. "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

Natalia keeps father Kobe Bryant and sister Gianni's memory alive

It has been over four years since the LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Ever since, Natalia has kept her father and sister's memory alive.

"I love talking about my dad," Natalia told Teen Vogue. "It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me."

"You do the best that you can. (For) my little sisters (we're) trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would."

She also explained in an interview with Town & Country in January 2024 how important it is for her to continue her father's legacy.

“In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can,” Natalia said, adding, "I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there’s no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge ... The job’s never done.”

The Black Mamba's legacy lives on through his daughter and his NBA fans.