“Kobe Bryant would’ve never done that" - Former Laker Kwame Brown blasts LeBron James for checking the stat sheet mid-game in a losing cause

LeBron James is the sole reason why the LA Lakers continue to be in the playoff hunt despite some hugely disappointing performances. At 37-years-old and playing in his 19th season, he has put the Lakers on his broad shoulders for a chance to win every game. James has done practically everything he can to bring more glory to the storied NBA franchise.

Checking the stat sheet in the middle of a losing game probably isn’t one of those things he should do to help the LA Lakers win. A video of LeBron James going over the stat sheet in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies went viral. Former Laker Kwame Brown ripped the four-time MVP for doing something the late Kobe Bryant would not even think about.

Here’s Brown on LeBron James' fact-checking act during a timeout:

“Ain’t nowhere in the hell Kobe Bryant would have never done that. Matter of fact, if Kobe Bryant would have caught anybody doing that, it’s on you. You might get jacked up if the leader of the team is doing that. Then you can see videos of him [James] standing on defense."

"It’s like what are you really doing? What are you really out here for at this point? Because that’s not basketball and that summed it up why the Lakers are losing in my opinion. They are not a team. They are a bunch of guys out there, trying to get their numbers.”

LeBron James has not given any explanation as to why he was looking at the stat sheet. But the image of Russell Westbrook’s worried face only added layers of interpretation and hilarity to the scene. King James could simply be looking at what their team has been doing or not doing to turn the game around.

Before comparing one LA Lakers legend to another, Kwame Brown cautioned young basketball players and fans about what LeBron James did.

“ So for LeBron to be looking at the stat sheet on the bench….that was the wrong message to send. That was horrible and none of you players should ever emulate that because if players could discipline other players and if coaches can discipline these superstars, which seems to be the hardest thing to do in the world now, then he should have never been put back in the game because of that.”

If stat-padding is really a problem that the LA Lakers are facing, then it’s just one of a myriad of concerns they should fix. In their blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets the last time they played, the lack of effort and hustle was appalling for Laker Nation.

Can LeBron James still save the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers have numerous issues to fix besides the alleged stat-padding of their superstars.

As good as LeBron James has been, he will need the contribution of everyone on this team to succeed. There is still hope, since Anthony Davis will return at some point. But even if AD does come back, they have to immediately fix pressing problems.

Committing turnovers have to be solved. While they have made significant strides in this department, they are still prone to miscues that get them out of rhythm and shift momentum to opponents. Avoiding unforced errors will be crucial, particularly against elite teams.

Stanley Johnson and Avery Bradley have become indispensable to this rotation. The former recently joined the Lakers on a 10-day contract and has since been extended. Bradley was picked only after getting waived by the rival Golden State Warriors.

Both of them show heart, play with energy and hustle to the last minute. The two stand out among the star-studded roster simply because they care. If the rest of the lineup doesn’t show the same character, LeBron James wearing the Superman cape will still not be enough.

