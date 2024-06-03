Kristaps Porzingis stats vs Dallas Mavericks: Numbers, record and more ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is rearing to square off against his old team Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. Porzingis spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Mavericks before being traded to the Washington Wizards in 2022. In 2023, the Boston Celtics landed Porzingis in a three-team blockbuster deal.

Currently, Kristaps Porzingis is trying to attain best possible shape to ensure his availability for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, scheduled to start Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his career, Kristaps Porzingis has never gone to battle against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. But during his time with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and now Boston Celtics, Porzingis has been involved in numerous regular-season games against the Mavericks.

In six regular-season games against the Dallas Mavericks, the 28-year-old Kristaps Porzingis averages 23.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

As a member of the Boston Celtics, Porzingis has only faced off once against the Dallas Mavericks. The sole meeting came earlier in the year. Kristaps Porzingis had a great outing, as he dropped 24 points and added six rebounds in 29 minutes. He shot 57.1% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Porzingis' versatility is what makes him the X-factor for the Boston Celtics. He can post up shorter defenders along with finishing plays at the rim.

His ability to screen and pop to the 3-point line is what makes him so dangerous for opposition defenders. Porzingis has a nice stroke from the 3-point range and knocks down jumpers with great efficiency on high volume shooting.

Kristaps Porzingis' 2024 NBA playoffs stats

Kristaps Porzingis has missed the bulk of the 2024 NBA playoffs with injury. The versatile center missed the last two playoff series for the Boston Celtics, including the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% Kristaps Porzingis 4 26.3 12.3 5.0 1.8 1.3 1.5 1.0 2.0 38.9 40.0 92.9

Porzingis played four games in Boston Celtics' first-round win over the Miami Heat. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in those games. Porzingis shot 38.9%, including 40% from the 3-point range. Albeit a small sample size, his playoffs numbers are considerably lesser than his regular-season stats.

Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 57 games in the 2023-24 regular season. He shot 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 1.9 blocks per game.