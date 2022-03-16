"Ky stop it man; actually don't" - LeBron James gives his flowers to former teammate Kyrie Irving as the latter works his way to career-high, 60-point game vs Orlando

LeBron James has nothing but love for Kyrie Irving. The LA Lakers superstar put out an appreciative tweet for Irving as the Brooklyn Nets' superstar was working his way towards his career-high score of 60 points versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. With Irving scoring 41 points in the first half itself, James posted the following message on his Twitter account for his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate:

"Ky stop it man!!! Actually don’t"

Irving's 60 points powered the Brooklyn Nets to a one-sided 150-108 victory against the Magic at the Amway Center. It was a new franchise-record for the highest individual score by a player in Nets' history. Irving scored his 60 points from just 31 field goal attempts (64.5%) while going 8-of-12 (66.7%) from downtown. He also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Nets won their fourth game in a row.

"It felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game" - Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving's 60-point game

Kyrie Irving started the game hot. He had 16 first-quarter points and 25 in the second quarter. Looking at the way he started, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash remarked in the post-game media interaction:

"He's just incredible. It felt like he had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game. It was special to watch. It's special to watch him every night, but it's special to watch him on nights like this. He's in total control, total command, gets whatever he wants and is able to finish among the trees. It's just a pleasure to see it up close and be a part of it."

Irving's new career-high score came two nights after teammate Kevin Durant dropped 53 points on the New York Knicks. This made them the first pair of teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in back-to-back games.

Andre Drummond, who played in both the games - versus the Knicks and tonight against the Magic - had nothing but praise for both his superstar teammates. Speaking to reporters after the win against Orlando, Drummond said a friend told him that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for more than 110 points of the Nets offense the past 2 games. Drummond's response to his friend's observation was:

"It's crazy. It's crazy to be a part of. I've seen them do it in my career playing against them. But to be on this side and watch their greatness personally, it's amazing."

