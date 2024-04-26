Kyle Anderson Injury Status: Latest on Wolves forward's condition for Game 3 vs Phoenix Suns (April 26)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have listed Kyle Anderson as questionable in the highly anticipated Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns in round one of the Western Conference playoff matchup on Friday.

Heading into Game 2, Kyle Anderson carried a questionable designation due to a hip injury sustained in Game 1. Although he was cleared to play, Anderson remained on the bench throughout the game.

Consequently, Minnesota opted for an eight-man rotation, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker seeing increased minutes in Anderson's absence.

What happened to Kyle Anderson?

During Saturday's game against the Suns, Kyle Anderson exited in the second quarter due to an apparent hip injury. Although he later returned to the bench, he did not re-enter the game.

Reports indicated that Anderson was available for practice on Monday and was cleared to play for Game 2. However, Chris Finch opted to exercise caution, adhering to Anderson's minute restriction.

As a result, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels stepped up, playing a significant role in the Wolves' victory over the Suns. McDaniels not only showcased remarkable defensive prowess against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but also contributed offensively with an impressive 25-point performance.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns?

The highly anticipated Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns is scheduled for tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, including local broadcast options available on Arizona's Family 3 TV, Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports North Extra for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

The Timberwolves underlined their dominance in the first two games of the series, winning by an average of 18.5 points. They hope to increase the pressure on the Suns with a win on Friday, potentially pushing them to the edge of elimination. A third consecutive victory would be their fourth win in their last five games.

Minnesota averages 113 points per game. In their recent outing, they scored 105 points, shooting 44.9% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota showcased strong defensive prowess, allowing an average of 106.2 points per game. They conceded just 93 points, highlighting their defensive capabilities. Replicating this defensive effort will be essential for the Timberwolves as they strive for another victory.

