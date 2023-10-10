Kyle Kuzma reminisces about what Kobe Bryant ordered during their dinner together in 2017

Kyle Kuzma vividly remembers his dinner with the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in 2017. Ahead of a much-anticipated clash against the Philadelphia 76ers, the rising star wanted to do well and was eager to sit down with Bryant and pick his brain.

Besides talking about the season, Kuzma also wanted to learn more about the success and continuity of the Black Mamba.

According to Bill Oram of the Orange County Register, Kuzma recollected everything about the evening, even what Bryant ordered, which was:

"Porterhouse. Big dog steak."

But it was what Bryant told him about his work ethic that resonated well with the now Washington Wizards forward:

"Just work. That’s cliché, but that’s what he stands for, that’s what he values. That’s what I value. So that was really the message."

Kuzma wasted no time in applying himself. Following Kobe Bryant's advice, he recorded 24 points against the Sixers.

But in the end, it was Joel Embiid who had the last laugh with 46 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists as Philadelphia got the better of the Lakers with a 115-109 win.

Kyle Kuzma will have to take a leadership role with the Washington Wizards this season

All that he learned from Kobe Bryant then, Kyle Kuzma will have to implement if the Washington Wizards intend to make the playoffs. With an absurdly constructed roster, the onus will be on the forward and Jordan Poole, who was traded from the Golden State Warriors this summer to spearhead the team.

Kuzma, who inked an extension with the Wizards this season, comes off a dismal outing for the side. Despite averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, the team failed to make the playoffs and eventually went into a rebuild losing Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics.

With Jordan Poole in the mix, Kuzma will have to look at how the duo can pace the squad and lead them to wins. In his seventh season in the league, he will have to assume the leadership role for Washington and see if he can indeed take the side deeper after they missed the postseason twice in two years.

The Wizards will begin their preseason this week taking on the Charlotte Hornets. This will be followed by two more games against the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, where Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Wizards will hope to conjure up some magic, and wins.