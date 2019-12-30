Kyle Kuzma's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in doubt | NBA Trade Window

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Kyle Kuzma has struggled to make much of an impact during his third season with the Lakers

What's the rumor?

Kyle Kuzma excelled in his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the forward was widely backed to step up as the team's third star following the arrival of Anthony Davis. Nevertheless, Kuzma's minutes have dipped considerably, and the 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact from the bench.

While Kuzma has shown signs of a resurgence over the past week, Basketball Insiders is reporting that the Lakers will consider trading the forward unless his form improves over the next few weeks:

"A healthy duo of Davis and LeBron James is obviously vital to their success, but finding a way to incorporate a talent like Kuzma will be key in solidifying their playoff rotation... If Kuzma never quite figures it out this season, the Lakers will be active near the trade deadline."

In case you didn't know...

Kuzma was selected 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, although he was immediately sent to the Lakers. Alongside Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram, Kuzma formed part of LA's much talked about young core, and the Flint native finished his rookie season averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebound, and 1.8 assists per game.

Kuzma's impact somewhat stagnated in his sophomore year, although he was still able to finish the season averaging 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. In comparison, Kuzma has managed just 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over 24 appearances this season and is shooting a career-low 43.2 percent from the field.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers currently possess the best record in the Western Conference, although upgrades may be required ahead of the trade deadline as the team still lacks a reliable third scorer. With much of the Lakers roster having the right to refuse a trade, Kuzma appears likely to be the man to make way, although a bigger role on a rival team may be just what his career needs at this point.

What's next?

The Lakers will be looking to pick up a third consecutive win on Wednesday as they take on the Phoenix Suns.

Also read: 3 Teams that should trade for Kyle Kuzma before the deadline | NBA Trade Window