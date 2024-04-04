Kyrie Irving 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Dallas Mavericks guard, impact and minutes

While injuries have led to some stints on the sidelines, Kyrie Irving has still been highly impactful in his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks. As a former champion, the team will start to rely on the All-Star guard more with the playoffs around the corner.

With a few weeks to go in the regular season, the Mavericks are fifth with a 45-30 record. If the postseason were to start today, they'd face off against Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers in round one.

In this final stretch, things can still change for Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks. The Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are all within one game in the standings.

Kyrie Irving regular season stats

Kyrie Irving is on pace to play around 60 games for the Mavericks this season. At the age of 32, he still continues to play at an All-Star level. Here's a snapshot of his production this year alongside Luka Doncic.

Player PTS REB AST FG% 3P% FT% Kyrie Irving 25.4 4.9 5.2 49.4 41.3 90.5

Kyrie Irving postseason stats

Across his 13 years in the NBA, Irving has appeared in 74 playoff games. Most of these were with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom he won a championship with LeBron James.

Here's a look at how Irving has performed on the game's biggest stage:

Player PTS REB AST FG% 3P% FT% Kyrie Irving 23.3 3.7 4.8 45.5 39.3 89.1

Strengths and weaknesses

When it comes to strengths, Kyrie Irving has many. When it comes to his offensive abilities, some argue that he's the most skilled player in the NBA. Irving is capable of scoring on all three levels and is one of the best finishers at the rim as a six-foot-twp guard.

Due to his all-around skill-set, Irving is capable of thriving at either guard position. He's capable of running an offense himself, while also being an effective in an off-ball role. That has allowed him to have success next to ball-dominant stars like Doncic, LeBron and James Harden.

As weaknesses, defense is one of the main points. Durability is also something that could be brought up given his injury history in the postseason.

Impact, role and playoff minutes

When the postseason begins, Irving's role will be what it has been all year. That being to lead the offense with Doncic. He will be called upon to be a primary scorer for the Dallas Mavericks and will run the offense when the All-Star guard is off the floor.

During the regular season, Irving's minutes have sat around 35 a game. With rotations shrinking in the playoffs, that number is sure to slightly increase. In previous years, he has averaged anywhere from 37 to 42 minutes a game come the postseason.

Apart from Doncic, no player on the Mavericks should have a bigger impact than Irving. Along with being the team's second-best player, he also has the most experience. As a player who understands what it takes to win at the highest level, he's someone Dallas will be looking to each game.