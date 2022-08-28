“Kyrie Irving was the catalyst for tearing apart the Brooklyn Nets… Don’t you find that a little awkward?” - Skip Bayless says he finds it amusing that Lakers Nation treats Kyrie like a savior

Kyrie Irving was heavily linked with the LA Lakers this offseason even though the Brooklyn Nets showed no clear indication of wanting to trade him. His reunion with LeBron James was highly anticipated as the missing link within the Lakers roster.

After Kevin Durant decided to stay with the Nets, it seems highly improbable now that Brooklyn will trade Irving. The pairing of Durant and Irving makes the Nets a legit title contender. Lakers Nation might have to put their hopes on hold for another season.

In a recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," NBA analyst Skip Bayless questioned the savior complex affixed to Irving by the Lakers. Bayless shared his bewilderment at Irving being pegged as a possible savior for the Lakers, either this year or next. He said he was amused by the fact that the catalyst responsible for almost tearing the Nets apart is seemingly a messiah for the Lakers.

"Some folks in El Sigodo, Lakers headquarters, are still clinging to the notion that Kyrie is going to come and save them," Bayless said. "If not this year, it's going to have to be next year when he'll be technically free.

"It amuses me that the Lakers franchise now considers Kyrie Irving their saviour. When Kyrie Irving was the catalyst for tearing apart the Brooklyn Nets last year."

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to lead Brooklyn Nets' charge for a title challenge

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to remain with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets have been able to restore most of their 2021-22 roster, which includes keeping Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. While both players have been heavily linked to various franchises, they will stay with the Nets for at least one more season. Irving's contract runs out next year, while Durant is just starting Year 1 of a four-year deal.

Irving, who was favored to join the LA Lakers this offseason, is expected to feature in most games of the upcoming season. His availability, alongside a healthy Durant, should put the Nets in good stead to win a championship.

Ben Simmons will be the third star in the lineup. A strong supporting cast, which includes Seth Curry, T.J. Warren, Patty Mills, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton, makes Brooklyn one of the favorites. All that remains is for the players to suit up and give their best on the court.

