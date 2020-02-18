Kyrie Irving elected vice president of National Basketball Players Association

Irving joins nine players on the executive committee.

Despite carrying an underwhelming reputation when it comes to leadership, Kyrie Irving was voted by the player representatives of the National Basketball Players Association as the new Vice President. Kyrie will replace Pau Gasol whose three-year term as VP expired recently.

"This was the right time for me to run for a leadership position in the NBPA," Irving said on Monday. "I have been an observer and a participant in union affairs for a while, but for the most part, I was off on the sidelines, supporting our Executive Committee as they made important decisions. At this point in my career, I wanted to join forces with those guys and take a bigger role outside of the basketball court and within our union."

Chris Paul is currently the President of NBPA, which carries significant weight in personnel matters across the league. Andre Iguodala, Bismack Biyombo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, C.J. McCollum, and Garrett Temple are also vice presidents on the committee.

Playing through a season marred by injuries, Uncle Drew has only managed to appear in 20 games so far but is averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game with the Brooklyn Nets. The 27-year-old is already a six-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year and an NBA champion.