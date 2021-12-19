Kyrie Irving enters the NBA health and safety protocols; Here’s what we know so far

Joining the long list of NBA players that have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus is the Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. According to The Athletic writer Shams Charania, Irving has entered into NBA health and safety protocols.

The 6-feet 2-inches NBA champion had been working his way back to the team after being exiled due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The Nets announced on Friday that Kyrie Irving will be allowed to return to court regardless of the fact that he's yet to be vaccinated. He will, however, miss home games and only partake in practices and games in which he is eligible.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Nets star Kyrie Irving has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The franchise's general manager Sean Marks made the announcement and stated that the decision was reached after due consultations with the coaching staff and players. Prior to his return, he will be required to take daily Covid-19 tests to ascertain his status.

Upon his first test of his return, he was found to have tested positive and is currently being placed under the NBA's health and safety protocols. This comes just about an hour after Kevin Durant was announced to have entered the protocols. The Nets will be without their talisman for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic.

Kyrie Irving's return to the court has suffered a setback

Kevin Durant #7 Kyrie Irving #11 and James Johnson #16 of the Brooklyn Nets laugh on the bench get together during the first half of a preseason game against Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The controversial Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is yet to feature in a game for the Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season. He is due to make a return to the court after being cleared by the Nets' front office. Uncle Drew, as he is fondly called, has yet to take the vaccine but has shown interest in taking a plant-based vaccine.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets statement on the return of Kyrie Irving: Nets statement on the return of Kyrie Irving: https://t.co/nRfF6OJCJx

He has stated that he had been on a plant-based diet since 2017 and as such is open to taking a potent plant-based Covid-19 vaccine. However, the plant-based vaccine, which is being worked on by GlaxoSmithKline and Madicago - a Canadian biotech company - is yet to be approved as it is currently in clinical trials. The vaccine has been said to be 75% potent against the Delta variant.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kyrie Irving's reluctance to be vaccinated against the virus has been due to his reservations about the drugs' long-term side effects that it might have. Despite not being vaccinated, the Net's management has decided to have the seven-time All-Star return to the fold after being ostracized for a few months. However, his return has met a brick wall as has entered into NBA health and safety protocols, which will see him return after a clean bill of recovery from the virus.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar