Kyrie Irving gives all the cash in his pocket to a homeless man

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
News
18   //    31 Dec 2018, 03:47 IST

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 assists, five rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this season. The Boston Celtics are 21-14 for the season and stand at fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They have not looked the same old team they were last season, but are recovering with time.

Kyrie has led the team well and stood up on a lot of occasions for the team. He is the best ball handler and the moves he does on the court create a highlight real every night.

But sometimes, he does certain things off the court that are much greater than the game of basketball.

One such incident happened last Thursday when the Celtics visited Houston for a road game.

Before the game, when Kyrie was going towards his team bus, a homeless man approached him.

Instead of ignoring him, Kyrie put his hand inside the pocket and took out all the cash he had and gave it to the man as a kind gesture.

The amount which he gave was equal to $240 and might be looked upon as a small amount of money for a successful athlete like Kyrie, but the gesture was worth a million. He set an example which other NBA players should also follow.

The homeless man was jumping around with joy and was seen raising his hands in the air.

Below is the video of the incident uploaded by the TMZ:

This is not the first time Kyrie has done a good deed. He has been involved continuously in charity work, and is always seen giving back to society.

The Celtics, however, lost the game to the Rockets 127-113, and they witnessed a James Harden show. Harden scored 45 points and six assists for the night. Kyrie, on the other hand, scored 23 points and dished 11 assists to finish the night.

