Kyrie Irving Injury Update: Brooklyn Nets' star guard faces another setback

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has been out of action since mid-November due to what the Brooklyn Nets have termed a "shoulder impingement". He last played for the Nets against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds in the game.

While the Nets fans and organisation were hoping Irving would return for Brooklyn's game against the New York Knicks, that has been all but ruled out as the star point guard has suffered another setback according to latest reports.

According to Brandon Robinson of "Heavy.com", a source in the Nets organization has confirmed that it could take two to three weeks for Irving to make a comeback as he is suffering from thoracic bursitis.

The Nets have not provided a further update on the situation but it is clear that they want Irving to recover fully before attempting a return to court.

The Nets were expected to struggle in Irving's absence, but that's not been the case as Spencer Dinwiddie has stepped up and put on some top-notch displays. Dinwiddie has been averaging 26.1 points and 7.2 assists per game during Irving's absence and also earned his 1st Player of the Week honour during this stretch.

The Nets, meanwhile, have improved to 16-13 and occupy the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They will take on the New York Knicks on Thursday as they look to build on their recent win against the Atlanta Hawks.