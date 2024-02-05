Kyrie Irving Injury Update: Latest on 8x All-Star's status for game vs Philadelphia 76ers (February 5)

Kyrie Irving's status for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday is reported as probable. He has missed six games due to a sprained right thumb and missed 22 overall.

Irving was upgraded from doubtful to probable from the Mavericks' previous injury report against the Milwaukee Bucks. His return is expected to be within this week, as he progressed well in his recovery, as per reports.

Irving has reportedly initiated his routine practices that have fared well, according to coach Jason Kidd. The Mavericks have gone 2-4 without Irving in their last six games, given the significant drop in offense.

However, the Mavericks have multiple names on their injured list. Luka Doncic (right ankle) and Maxi Kleber (right small toe) are questionable, while Dante Exum (knee) and Dereck Lively || (nose) are out.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

In an anticipated marque matchup against his former team, the Boston Celtics, on Jan. 22, Kyrie Irving challenged Jayson Tatum in an attempt to guard him as a cross matchup in the first quarter.

He went for a swipe before Tatum initiated his drive, which led to Irving getting the timing wrong, hurting his thumb. Following the game, he was seen wearing a thumb brace and got an X-ray done, which reportedly came clear.

Kyrie Irving stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Irving, in his 13-year career, has faced the 76ers 28 times, winning 17. He has averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists, which are very similar to his career stats, with a slight dip in his points from 23.5. His statistical highs include 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Mavericks will be in dire need of Irving, provided the injury woes they have had all season. Luka Doncic has played at an MVP level, but despite his efforts, the Mavericks hover around the play-in contention, with the LA Lakers just two games behind them.

