Kyrie Irving out indefinitely after re-aggravating right shoulder injury

Irving has already missed 26 games due to shoulder issues.

Kyrie Irving hasn't taken the floor since the Brooklyn Nets' February 1 loss to the Washington Wizards, and recent reports are not positive. According to Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson, Irving is scheduled to see a different specialist this week. There is no timetable for his return.

Kyrie Irving has re-aggravated his injured right shoulder that cost him 26 games and is out indefinitely again, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed today — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 18, 2020

Previously, Kyrie had also stated that he was not able to"really lift his shoulder to get up in that jump shot position" due to the injury, for which he also received a cortisone shot almost two months ago.

After signing a four-year, $136.5 million contract in July with the Nets, Kyrie Irving has had a amazing debut year. He is averaging career-high numbers in 27.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, across the 20 games he has played this season so far.

With no Kyrie and Kevin Durant (rehabbing his way back from an Achilles injury) available for an extended period of time, the Brooklyn Nets are hanging by a thread for playoff seeding. They are currently down at the 7th spot on the East leaderboard, with an underwhelming 25-28 (0.472) win-loss record next to their name.

Kevin Durant is also out for the Nets.