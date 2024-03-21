Kyrie Irving Ramadan stats: How has Dallas Mavericks' wizard performed during holy Islamic month?

Kyrie Irving began observing Ramadan during the 2020-21 NBA season. He was on the Brooklyn Nets at the time. It was just one part of Kyrie Irving’s eventful stint with the Nets. Irving fasts during Ramadan and observes the Islamic traditions around the holiday as part of his commitment to the Muslim faith and his personal beliefs.

Irving has had some memorable moments during the holy month. Despite fasting, he still plays through the low energy supplies.

His first season playing through fasting was in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season with the Nets. Irving averaged 26.9 points per game in 54 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ramadan was from April 12 until May 12 that season. Due to the shifted schedule, all the games were regular season games for Kyrie Irving. He played 14 games while fasting, averaging 25.8 ppg. He even put up 45 points, four assists and four steals in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The next season Ramadan ran from April 2 until May 1. Irving was still on the Nets. It was a roller coaster for Irving as he only played in 29 games. Irving played five regular season games while fasting.

He averaged 30.0 ppg, 6.4 apg, 5.2 rpg and 1.8 spg in that five-game stretch. He scored more than 30 in three of the five games, including a 42-point game in a win against the Houston Rockets.

Then, Irving played in the first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics while fasting. His team lost to the Celtics as they went to the NBA Finals. Irving averaged 21.3 ppg and 5.3 apg in the series.

In the 2022-23 season, the holy month began on March 23 and ended on April 23. Irving was traded from Brooklyn to the Dallas Mavericks. He was shut down at the end of the season, as the Mavs missed the playoffs and tanked at the end of their year. He thus played fewer games while fasting last season.

Irving played seven games while fasting last year, averaging 24.2 ppg. His best performance during the 2023 Ramadan saw him score 41 points in an overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Kyrie Irving’s stats during Ramadan this season

This year, Ramadan is from March 11 until April 9. Kyrie Irving will stop fasting before the postseason begins. He has played in five games since starting his fast.

The highlight of course came with his ridiculous lefty floaty over Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets at the buzzer on St. Patrick’s Day. He finished with 24 points in the win. Irving is averaging 25.0 ppg in this Ramadan.