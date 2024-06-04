Kyrie Irving Stats vs Boston Celtics: Numbers, record and more ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Final. Just like every superhit movie has several intriguing subplots, the upcoming NBA Finals carries numerous fascinating storylines. Probably the biggest of them is Kyrie Irving battling against his former team Boston Celtics.

Irving played two seasons for the Boston Celtics from 2017 to 2019. But the eight-time All-Star's time with the Boston Celtics didn't go as he would have hoped for. Since leaving the Celtics in 2019, Kyrie Irving has been subjected to a ton of criticism and trolls from the Celtics fans.

There is no doubt the Mavericks superstar will be booed and jeered at the TD Garden when the Dallas Mavericks walk out on the court for Game 1 on Thursday. Boston Celtics fans are well aware of Kyrie Irving's credentials and would look to provide that added push to their team to stop "Uncle Drew".

Irving has tormented the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs numerous times in the past. During his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving was a constant thorn in the way of the Celtics.

Irving averages 23.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 18 games versus the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Irving's best game of the playoffs against Celtics came in 2017 when he dropped 42 points while playing for the Cavaliers. Kyrie has won 12 of the 18 games against the Celtics in the NBA playoffs.

Kyrie Irving has faced the Celtics 26 times during the regular season. The one-time NBA champions averages 23.3 points, 5 assists and 3.9 rebounds against Boston in the regular season.

Kyrie Irving stats in 2024 NBA playoffs

Kyrie Irving has been a perfect co-star to Luka Doncic for the Mavericks. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Irving's ability to create shots for himself and his teammates has helped Dallas immensely.

The 32-year-old's ability to score in one-on-one situations is unrivaled. Dallas Mavericks have reaped the rewards of that in the ongoing playoffs.

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% Kyrie Irving 17 40.2 22.8 3.9 5.2 1.2 0.4 2.5 2.6 48.5 42.1 82.8

Irving is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games in the 2024 playoffs. He is shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range. His free throw shooting has been slightly off as he is shooting 82.8% from the charity strip.

Irving has scored the second-most points (27) in clutch during the ongoing playoffs. He has shot 9-21 from the field and 3-9 from beyond the arc in the clutch.