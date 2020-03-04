Kyrie Irving undergoes arthroscopic shoulder surgery, will be out for the season

The tumultuous injury-ridden journey of Kyrie Irving this season has come to a halt in the wake of him re-aggravating his shoulder injury last month. According to the latest reports, Kyrie has undergone arthroscopic shoulder surgery and will not be back until next season.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III from the Hospital of Special Surgery. Check out the tweet by ESPN's Tim Bontemps confirming the news:

The Nets announce Kyrie Irving underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. He will miss the rest of the season. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 3, 2020

Kyrie's troubles with his shoulder go back to the preseason. However it was only in November when things got really serious; the injury forced him to miss 26 games, before he made a return in January.

Kyrie signed with the Brooklyn Nets in July along with Kevin Durant - who is also out for the season due to an injury.

Irving has averaged 7.4 points, 6.4 dishes and 5.2 rebounds for the Nets in his small stint at Brooklyn. He has also had multiple 50-point games this season, becoming the first Nets player to achieve the feat.

The Brooklyn Nets are sitting at the eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-33 for the season.

They are on a four-game losing streak currently and face the Boston Celtics tonight at the TD Garden. The team will be hoping to generate some winning momentum ahead of the upcoming postseason.