“Any other team that try’s to deal for him would be getting a rental player” - NBA insider says the signal is out to the league that Kyrie Irving wants to be in LA beyond next season

Despite Kyrie Irving's decision to opt-in for his final year with the Brooklyn Nets, the star guard could be on the move. While Irving could land anywhere, the LA Lakers are the team with the best chance at trading for him.

After a disappointing season for the LA Lakers, many fans want Russell Westbrook to be traded away. A potential swap between him and Kyrie Irving has been discussed by analysts.

During a recent segment on NBA Today, NBA analyst Dave McMenamin shed light on the subject, saying:

"The Lakers have the type of package that should be able to acquire Kyrie Irving. Especially if the signal is out to the league that Kyrie would like to be in LA beyond next season.

"So any other team that try’s to deal for him would be getting a rental player. Quite frankly, a rental player with some warts."

If teams around the league feel Kyrie Irving only wants to be traded to the Lakers, it will likely limit trade options. While a player is only available for one year and likely to miss several games during that year, trading for them is hard to justify.

Los Angeles could take the chance of trading for Irving if they believe he wants to remain with the Lakers. While the Lakers would still need to find a way to make the salary cap work, Kyrie is at least a possibility.

Kyrie Irving joining the LA Lakers is still a long way away despite the Lakers having a possible trade package.

A potential swap between the Lakers and Nets for Irving and Westbook still needs work.

According to a recent report from NBA Insider Shams Charania, there is "no traction" on a trade for Irving.

While the LA Lakers have the means to acquire Irving, that does not guarantee that a deal will take place. Still, there is plenty of time for the Lakers and Nets to figure out how to execute the trade.

If the LA Lakers can find the deal that the Brooklyn Nets want for Irving, he could be in Los Angeles for some time.

