Kyrie Irving wants Tyronn Lue to be next head coach of Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving wants Tyronn Lue to take over as Brooklyn Nets' head coach.

The Brooklyn Nets parted way with Kenny Atkinson on Saturday. According to a report by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Kyrie Irving soured on Atkinson early and now wants Tyronn Lue to take over.

Kenny Atkinson was appointed as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach in the year 2016 and has contributed a lot in building this franchise. The 52-year-old New York native finished his career ranking third in the total number of games coached for the franchise and fourth in the number of games won. Sean Marks, general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, said that this decision was made as with the consent of Atkinson- doing so for the best interest of the team. Jacque Vaughn will serve as the head coach for the rest of the season after Atkinson's departure.

As per the report by Vincent Goodwill, Kyrie Irving was never really fond of Atkinson though he has just played 20 games this season. Irving now wants Lue to coach the Nets.

Kenny Atkinson.

Kyrie Irving soured on Kenny Atkinson early, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and currently prefers Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach.

Lue was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers that won the NBA title back in 2016. Kyrie Irving was also the part of that squad and played a crucial role in Cavs' success.

It will be interesting to see who joins the Nets as their next coach and whether Kyrie gets what he wants or not.

Tyronn Lue.