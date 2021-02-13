LA Clippers 125-106 Chicago Bulls: Twitter opens MVP talks after another big night from Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers had no problem handling the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the United Center, outscoring them 125-106 with the help of another big night from Kawhi Leonard.

With a 33-point outburst from Leonard, the LA Clippers improved to 19-8 overall and sit 1.5 games behind the LA Lakers in the Pacific Division. The Clippers played well on both ends of the floor tonight, shutting down the young talent of the Chicago Bulls.

This man Kawhi is unguardable — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) February 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard had his full bag on display tonight, showing-off the handles and getting to the basket at will. When he is hot, the LA Clippers are one of the most dangerous forces in the league.

The LA Clippers have been without Paul George since February 3rd, but Kawhi Leonard has stepped up in his absence, delivering one huge game after another. In his last 10 games, the 29-year-old Leonard is averaging 28.4 points per game on an incredible 51% shooting.

The Clippers also got some nice performances out of Marcus Morris Sr. and Lou Williams off the bench with the duo combining for 37 points.

this is just cold kawhi, nothing u can do about it. pic.twitter.com/HoNQdzp1Qe — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) February 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard this season:



26.7 PPG

5.9 RPG

5.0 APG

1.8 SPG

51% FG

39% 3FG

88% FT



MVP caliber numbers. pic.twitter.com/5tjA31lTTI — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 13, 2021

NBA MVP Tracker:



1.) Nikola Jokic

2.) Joel Embiid

3.) LeBron James

4.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

5.) Kawhi Leonard

6.) Anthony Davis

7.) Damian Lillard

8.) Kevin Durant

9.) Rudy Gobert

10.) Paul George



(via @bball_ref) — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2021

With the MVP race still wide open, Kawhi Leonard is quietly putting together another fantastic season and confirming himself as one of the premier scorers in the league. The LA Clippers outshot the Chicago Bulls in this matchup, 43.3% to 37.5%.

Ty Lue said Serge and Kawhi's injury scares in the first quarter messed up his his rotations, but then it was back to normal in the second half and you saw the results, outscoring CHI 67-52 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard with a casual 28 points in three quarters. No biggie. — Jack (@Jackclippers) February 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard is sensational, insane performances and leading the way for a top 3 team in the league. https://t.co/XRu5yRrdPp — Yoshi (@Yoshi_Supriyadi) February 13, 2021

this clipper team is so good man. they’re just getting better and better. — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) February 13, 2021

The Chicago Bulls' leading scorer was Zach LaVine, who finished with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. LaVine is also putting together quite the season, averaging 28.2 points per game to lead this young Bulls squad.

Patrick Beverley, a Chicago native, loves the way Zach LaVine is playing for the city: "I keep telling Zach to continue repping the city the way he is." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 13, 2021

Should-be-MVP-frontrunner, Kawhi Leonard, is now up to 33 points on 71.1% true shooting tonight. In 33 minutes. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 13, 2021

I’m buying Kawhi and Steph MVP stock https://t.co/hxQUrxJ09d — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) February 10, 2021

Lou Williams since Paul George went down:



20.8 PPG

55% FG

50% 3FG



The Underground Goat is back. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Sll9EPXRB5 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 11, 2021