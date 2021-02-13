LA Clippers 125-106 Chicago Bulls: Twitter opens MVP talks after another big night from Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers had no problem handling the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the United Center, outscoring them 125-106 with the help of another big night from Kawhi Leonard.
With a 33-point outburst from Leonard, the LA Clippers improved to 19-8 overall and sit 1.5 games behind the LA Lakers in the Pacific Division. The Clippers played well on both ends of the floor tonight, shutting down the young talent of the Chicago Bulls.
Kawhi Leonard had his full bag on display tonight, showing-off the handles and getting to the basket at will. When he is hot, the LA Clippers are one of the most dangerous forces in the league.
Kawhi Leonard has another MVP-caliber night to lead LA Clippers to victory against Chicago Bulls
The LA Clippers have been without Paul George since February 3rd, but Kawhi Leonard has stepped up in his absence, delivering one huge game after another. In his last 10 games, the 29-year-old Leonard is averaging 28.4 points per game on an incredible 51% shooting.
The Clippers also got some nice performances out of Marcus Morris Sr. and Lou Williams off the bench with the duo combining for 37 points.
With the MVP race still wide open, Kawhi Leonard is quietly putting together another fantastic season and confirming himself as one of the premier scorers in the league. The LA Clippers outshot the Chicago Bulls in this matchup, 43.3% to 37.5%.
The Chicago Bulls' leading scorer was Zach LaVine, who finished with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. LaVine is also putting together quite the season, averaging 28.2 points per game to lead this young Bulls squad.
