LA Clippers Depth Chart: Did the Clips address their biggest roster needs in 2021 NBA free agency?

Having come within touching distance of a first appearance in the Finals, the LA Clippers knew what they needed to achieve in the 2021 NBA free agency.

With salary cap obstructions, the Clippers were limited to what they could do in the offseason and instead focused their attention on bringing back their own free agents while making a few shrewd moves to bring in some fresh talent.

In this article, we will run down how the LA Clippers have addressed their roster needs for the 2021-22 season. We will do this by looking at each addition individually, how they can help the team and what the Clippers' depth chart looks like now.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard with a monster dunk in the playoffs

At the top of the LA Clippers agenda this summer was re-signing Kawhi Leonard. The two-time Finals MVP had declined his player option, becoming an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. However, that was really only to earn more money with the LA Clippers, and it was unlikely he would move anywhere else given the lack of teams with suitable cap space.

Leonard was formidable for the LA Clippers in the playoffs, averaging 30 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game before getting injured against the Utah Jazz. Had the seven-time All-Star been fit for the side's first Conference Finals appearance against the Phoenix Suns they would probably have made it to the NBA Finals and faced the Milwaukee Bucks.

Continuing our journey together.



We have officially re-signed @kawhileonard. pic.twitter.com/cqjChAR0ZT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 12, 2021

Therefore, even though it is unlikely he will feature much for the LA Clippers in the regular season this year, tying Leonard down for another four years was essential to a team in pursuit of a first championship. He is the Clippers leader on both ends of the court and brings with him a wealth of experience. He can lock up opposition stars with his excellent on-ball defense and has the length and athleticism to grab steals in the lane.

On offense, Leonard is one of the most clinical scorers in the game. He connected with 51.2% of field-goal efforts during the regular season - the second best tally of his career - and upped that to 57% in the playoffs while making almost 40% of threes.

If the LA Clippers can reach the playoffs without Leonard, they have every chance of competing for a chip should he return in the postseason.

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson was electric for the LA Clippers in the playoffs

When Kawhi Leonard was sidelined, it was Reggie Jackson who picked up the bulk of the LA Clippers' scoring.

He would finish his spectacular playoff run with nine 20+ point games, six of which came in the LA Clippers' last eight matches. In fact, Jackson averaged 20 points per game against the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Finals.

His shooting accuracy was plain to see in the regular season, but to go from putting up 10.7 points per game to 17.8 in the postseason was exactly what the LA Clippers needed. Jackson shot at 48% from the field in the playoffs and 40% from deep - not a statline many players can claim to have achieved while taking over 13 field-goal attempts per game.

This Reggie Jackson shot was TOUGH 👀 pic.twitter.com/MzN8aoocdz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2021

After his miraculous postseason, there was widespread feeling that he had priced himself out of the LA Clippers' capabilities. However, due to a congested guard market in free agency and the strong bond he had formed with the franchise while reigniting his career in LA, the Clippers were able to retain Jackson's services on a two-year deal worth $22m which was the most the organization could have offered him.

Eric Bledsoe

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

A move that may make more sense down the line for the LA Clippers was bringing in Eric Bledsoe from the New Orleans Pelicans and parting ways with Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu. Although they lost a lot of experience in the deal and a franchise-favorite in Beverley, they were simultaneously able to free up space on their roster and bring in a more potent offensive option.

Bledsoe had his lowest-scoring year since 2013 this season, averaging 12.2 points and 3.8 assists. However, with the LA Clippers, he will be thrust into a position of greater importance while Leonard is out and will be able to take more shots, either as a starter or as a backup to Jackson. He has connected with 45% of field-goal efforts throughout his career and 78.5% of free-throws.

On defense, Bledsoe is a two-time NBA All-Defensive team member and has averaged 1.4 steals throughout his time in the league. So he should fit in nicely alongside the LA Clippers elite defenders Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum while playing for France at the Olympics

The first and most logical move the LA Clippers made in the offseason was announcing that Nicolas Batum would be staying with the franchise on a two-year deal. Batum signed the deal last week in his native France and will once again be essential to the Clips' pursuit of a championship.

Batum, like Jackson, revived his career in LA last season and proved a lot of critics wrong. He was a legitimate threat on the wings, connecting with 40% of threes throughout the season and showed all of his versatility and experience in the playoffs. The 32-year-old was often used as part of the Clippers' small-ball lineup in the postseason and was a menace on defense, grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game and 1.3 steals.

Justise Winslow

Justise Winslow when playing for the Miami Heat

Despite playing in only 37 games over the last two seasons, Justise Winslow has an opportunity to prove himself once again in the NBA as part of a competing team. The LA Clippers signed the former lottery pick to a two-year deal worth $8m and will be hoping he can return to the form shown in the 2018-19 season when he averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the Miami Heat.

With Leonard out, it was essential that the Clippers bring in some valuable depth on the wing and for a team-friendly price this could prove to be a great bit of business.

LA Clippers Depth Chart

Overall, the LA Clippers had a very successful NBA free agency with the limited funds available. They didn't part ways with any of their integral assets and re-signed those that helped them come within two wins of the Finals.

Guards Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Terance Mann, Keon Johnson, Brandon Boston Jr., Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, Yogi Ferrell Wings Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard, Justise Winslow Bigs Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac

Offensively, the Clippers are going to take a hit. That's only natural when you have a player who scores over 25 points a night injured. Therefore, re-signing Reggie Jackson was essential, while Eric Bledsoe should bring a spark to the Clippers' backcourt. The likes of Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac are all going to have to step up in support of their backcourt teammates, though.

Ibaka missed a significant amount of playing time last season due to a back injury but will hopefully be able to feature consistently this campaign with an offseason of recovery. The Clippers' other big man from last year, DeMarcus Cousins, is still to find a home in the 2021 NBA free agency and may well re-sign on a minimum deal. He put up solid stats in the playoffs, averaging 7.6 points and two rebounds per game in 8.3 minutes.

On defense, although Kawhi Leonard's leadership and ability to thwart some of the best players in the league is crucial, the LA Clippers will be less affected by his absence. They have several strong perimeter defenders in Batum, George, Jackson and Bledsoe and will have Ibaka's rim protection.

Outside of the team's stars, fans will be excited to see the progress of Terance Mann and will be hoping Luke Kennard will step up after a disappointing campaign following his $64m, four-year extension last December. The LA Clippers brass will still have to trim the squad down to 15 players but will be happy with the business they have been able to pull off over the last couple of weeks.

