LA Clippers injury report (Jan. 1): Latest on Mason Plumlee and Russell Westbrook's status 

The LA Clippers enter 2024 with a clash against the Miami Heat at home on Monday night. The Clippers have arguably been among the top three teams this season following their revival after an abysmal start to the James Harden era.

They are 19-12, and part of that success is because of their changed fortunes with injuries. Kawhi Leonard has missed the last four consecutive games, but he's been available more than ever. The same goes for Paul George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

LA has made the most out of it. Their injury report only continues to look better with each game. Only two players are on the Clippers' injury report. Leonard and Mason Plumlee are questionable to face the Heat. Leonard is dealing with a hip issue, while Plumlee could return from an MCL sprain.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook is all set to maintain his 100% availability record tonight after staying off the injury report again.

What happened to Mason Plumlee?

Mason Plumlee sustained a brutal knee injury during the Clippers' 119-97 loss on Nov. 6 to the New York Knicks. Plumlee collided with Julius Randle on a play. The latter seemingly inadvertently crashed into the Clippers' backup center's knee, causing him to miss 25 games.

Plumlee's potential return is a boost for the Clippers, who could use some size and depth at the center position. Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis have held the fort with Plumlee out. With Plumlee nearing his return, LA could deploy bigger lineups with Theis at the four.

See below for the LA Clippers' injury report for tonight:

Player Injury Status Kawhi Leonard Hip contusion Questionable Mason Plumlee MCL sprain Questionable

How to watch Miami Heat vs LA Clippers?

The LA Clippers' game against the Miami Heat is the marquee clash for tomorrow's slate on NBA League Pass. It will receive only local TV coverage on Bally Sports SoCal (LA) and Bally Sports Sun (Miami). The game will start at 10:30 PM ET.

LA Clippers return to form amid Kawhi Leonard's absence

The LA Clippers were the hottest team in the NBA before Kawhi Leonard went down with an injury on Dec. 21 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers were on a nine-game winning streak. However, upon Leonard's injury, LA lost two games in succession against the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder.

It's back to winning ways, having scripted consecutive wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies at home. The Clippers would hope to finish the home stand on a 3-1 run before hitting the road to Phoenix and New Orleans.