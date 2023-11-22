LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov. 22): Latest update on Kawhi Leonard and Mason Plumlee’s availability

The LA Clippers resume two-game mini-series and play another game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center.

The two teams have already met twice, and the Clippers blew out the Spurs on both occasions with an average win margin of 32.5 points. They are entering this game on a two-game win streak, while the Spurs have lost their last nine games.

Victor Wembanyama's rookie season isn't going as planned. The Spurs began the season 3-2, including two statement wins over Phoenix, but have since embarked on the second-worst losing skid in the league, only ahead of Detroit (L12).

The Clippers, meanwhile, aren't doing too well themselves. They lost five straight games after James Harden joined the team and are 11th in the Western Conference. Not many have high hopes from the Clippers this season, with many predicting that they might not even make the playoffs.

The LA Clippers will be without the services of Mason Plumlee, as he recovers from a serious MCL sprain in his left knee.

The degree of the sprain is so severe that the team reported that Plumlee is expected to be out for at least a month. Kawhi Leonard is available to play alongside the other stars like Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Harden, though.

Brandon Boston Jr. also continues to be sidelined for the LA Clippers.

He's recovering from left quadriceps tendinopathy and is yet to make his season debut. Coach Tyronn Lue said that he's making "good progress," but the timeline for his return is still uncertain.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have a relatively small injury report. The only player sidelined for the team is Devin Vassell who is out due to a left adductor strain.

LA Clippers won two games after Russell Westbrook sacrificed being a starter

The new-look Clippers have won two games in a row, but many are still not convinced that they have figured it out.

Their first win was against the Houston Rockets in crunch time, while the second one was over the rebuilding Spurs. Russell Westbrook's decision to come off the bench has helped the team in the short term as they adjust to James Harden's addition.

However, "The Beard" is no longer the player he once was. He's clearly a step slower and is no longer shooting like he used to.

He's extremely passive and often looks disinterested on the floor. Harden's defense was never his strength anyway, but he has gotten worse as he has aged.

The sheer number of turnovers and airballs from him are mind-boggling. Many fans and analysts have suggested that it's Harden who should go to the bench instead of Westbrook.

Hence, many aren't sure whether the two wins are lucky or the team has turned a new page.

Many are crediting Daniel Theis' addition for the team's two wins. The chemistry between Theis and Westbrook in the second unit has been excellent.

They might win on Wednesday as well, as they are facing the Spurs again, but we need a bigger sample size with Harden on the floor to figure out the LA Clippers.

