LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - December 13th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The NBA preseason 2020-21 is now underway, with a total of 49 games to be played until 19th December 2020. The LA Lakers are back in action for a second consecutive preseason game against the LA Clippers. The first one was played out on 11th December and was won by the LA Lakers 87-81. The LA Lakers were without multiple stars including LeBron James, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris. Both the LA Lakers and LA Clippers will be looking to win the game, if only due to the rivalry.

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers Match Details:

Date & Time: Sunday, December 13th, 2020 – 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

LA Clippers preview:

Despite the rivalry, the LA Clippers used the first game as an opportunity to give their players game time. Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both featured along with almost the entire Clippers’ squad, with Marcus Morris Sr. the only player who did not feature.

LA Clippers starters tonight ;



Patrick Beverley

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Nicolas Batum

Serge Ibaka



(via @Farbod_E) — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 12, 2020

In the previous game, the LA Clippers had started with Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and newcomers Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka and put out a comparatively younger team in the second half. For the second preseason game, the LA Clippers have a complete squad to choose from and will be looking again to put out their best team on the court.

Pat Bev and Trezz linking up 👀



(via @LAClippers)pic.twitter.com/bvRgsio8aQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2020

In the first preseason game, both Leonard and Paul George played for a total of 14 minutes overall, and the second game might as well see a bit more playing time for the two. Paul George had recently talked about a change in attitude and he appears fit for the new season.

Advertisement

Both of the stars are expected to start the second game as well, and the match might as well take a more serious look, compared to what was the first preseason game for both the teams merely two days ago.

Key player: Kawhi Leonard

The preseason is about notching up minutes and getting back to full fitness. Leonard featured only for 14 minutes in the first game and will be looking for an extended run when the two teams meet again. The LA Clippers know that much of how their season goes depends upon the performances of their two major stars.

The ever-dependable Leonard will be looking to start the season on a high. The two stars had some impressive games together last season but have not quite gelled properly together. However, they are both committed to playing together and will be looking to mount a title challenge this time around.

LA Clippers predicted starting lineup:

Advertisement

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris and C Serge Ibaka

LA Lakers Preview:

On the other hand, the LA Lakers rested quite a few stars as already mentioned above, and LeBron James along with Anthony Davis will be looking forward to their first preseason outing.

Trez with 9 & 10 at the break. pic.twitter.com/yf92Jz7d8r — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 12, 2020

Both Montrezl Harris and Talen Horter-Tucker had impressive nights. Harris finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 5-for-13 from the field. Horton-Tucker, on the other hand, showed flashes of brilliance and had a decent night as well, finishing with 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

Along with Kyle Kuzma and the two big stars, the LA Lakers will be looking to continue their progress and come back to speed with the demands of the upcoming NBA season. With both Anthony Davis and LeBron James expected to feature, don’t be surprised if the second preseason game vs. the LA Clippers ends up being more competitive as compared to the first game.

Key player: LeBron James

Advertisement

With LeBron James sitting out of the first preseason game, all eyes will be on the 35-year old again. Considering this is a preseason game, LeBron James will be looking to put on a show for the limited time that he features.

LeBron will be looking to work on his fitness and be ready to fire on all cylinders by the time the season starts. Overall, expect an entertaining night with lots of highlights as James looks to start the title defense on a positive note.

LA Lakers predicted starting lineup:

G LerBon James, G Dennis Schroder, F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Anthony Davis, C Mark Gasol

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers- Match Prediction

With both teams expected to feature their best players in their second consecutive preseason game, expect a more competitive match with no shortage of top-class talent on the court. Both the LA Clippers and LA Lakers have no major injury concerns that they are struggling with. Overall, we expect the game to have quite a few glamorous highlights.

The LA Lakers are expected to win, with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James expected to put on a show. However, as there is little meaning attached to the game, it might as well go down to the wire with both teams looking to give as much playing time to their roster as they can.

LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers: Where to watch?

Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Prime Ticket (National coverage) International viewers can catch the game on NBA League Pass.