LA Clippers Rumors: Clippers 'check in' on Derrick Rose, Thaddeus Young is a trade target and more

Following the off-season acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2019-20 season as the heavy favorites to advance from the Western Conference. But while Doc Rivers' team has put together a decent run of form since the turn of the year, they currently trail the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz in the West standings due to an inconsistent start to the season.

Some of LA's shortcomings can be attributed to injuries to key men such as Paul George, but there is no questioning that certain areas of the roster would benefit from upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. So as we approach the final few weeks of the trade window, we take a look at all the latest Clippers rumors you need to know.

#1 Thaddeus Young is being scouted ahead of a potential trade

Thaddeus Young signed with the Chicago Bulls back in July as a free agent

Thaddeus Young signed with the Chicago Bulls as a free agent last summer, but with the team seemingly out of the playoffs race already, the veteran could be moved ahead of the deadline. LA's interest was first reported last month, and NBC Sports Chicago says that the Clippers have a genuine interest in signing the 31-year-old:

A league source previously confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that the Clippers’ interest in Young is legitimate, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. A Clippers scout attended a recent Bulls game despite the fact the teams don’t meet again until April.

So far this season, Young has made 44 appearances for the Bulls, averaging 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. He is currently in the first season of a three-year, $41 million deal - although just $6 million is guaranteed for the 21-22 campaign.

