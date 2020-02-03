LA Clippers Rumors: Update on potential Derrick Rose trade, Montrezl Harrell could be moved ahead of deadline and more

Derrick Rose is among the stars that have been linked with a move to the Clippers

Following the blockbuster offseason acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the LA Clippers entered the season as the overwhelming favorites to advance from the Western Conference. However, with more than half of the season now in the books, the Clippers have been somewhat disappointing and sit 3rd in the West standings.

While the Clippers remain the favorites to win the 2020 title, it is increasingly evident that Doc Rivers' team faces intense competition from the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets - and the front office is believed to be open to making moves ahead of the trade deadline. So, with less than a week left to make trades, here we will take a look at all the latest Clippers rumors you need to know.

#1 A trade for Derrick Rose is unlikely

Derrick Rose has enjoyed another resurgent year with the Detroit Pistons

After impressing with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018-19 campaign, Derrick Rose has continued his resurgence with the Detroit Pistons over the opening months of the season. Despite the Pistons' inability to compete for a playoff spot, Rose has been a borderline All-Star and recent reports suggested that the veteran was attracting interest from both the Clippers and Lakers.

However, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher is reporting that the Clippers are unlikely to make a move for the veteran due to Detroit's high asking price:

Another potential backcourt target for both L.A. teams is Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose, but sources close to both Rose and the Pistons don't see a move as likely... It would most likely take a first-round pick and a quality young player to pry him away from the Pistons.

Since signing a two-year, $15 million contract with the Pistons last summer, Rose has appeared 43 times, averaging 18.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.

#2 Clippers among several teams chasing Robert Covington

Robert Covington has been among the Minnesota Timberwolves' best performers this season

The demand for high-quality wings in the NBA is currently at an all-time high, and Ben Cohen of The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Clippers are among several teams chasing Minnesota's Robert Covington:

The Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, Rockets and 76ers are among the teams that have expressed some Covington interest, according to people familiar with the matter. Before they can battle for a championship, they have to bid against each other

Covington has made 47 appearances for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game - while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. The 29-year-old has thrived in a 3-and-D role since entering the NBA back in 2014 and is owed a reasonable $25 million over the next two seasons.

However, a path towards a trade could prove difficult for the Clippers as league executives have suggested that the Timberwolves are seeking two first-round picks for the veteran.

#3 Clippers may be open to moving Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell has made a huge impact from the Clippers bench

Alongside the always dependable Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell has made a huge impact from the Clippers' bench this season - although the 26-year-old is an impending free agent. Due to the lack of talent set to be available this summer, the Clippers may be outpriced on securing a long-term deal for Harrell, and Ric Bucher is reporting that LA could consider offloading the big ahead of the trade deadline:

He is likely to command at least triple his current $6 million salary this summer, which, as it stands now, would push the Clippers into the luxury tax... The prospect of having him leave for nothing in return or being financially handcuffed for the foreseeable future could influence the Clippers' deadline strategy, several opposing executives say.

After spending two seasons with the Houston Rockets, the Clippers acquired Harrell as part of the Chris Paul trade back in 2017. The 26-year-old has played 47 times this season, averaging 19.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per contest.