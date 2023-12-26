LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 26, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers resume their season after the mini-Christmas break against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. LA enters the contest behind a two-game skid, which came after a 9-0 run. However, Kawhi Leonard's absence dampened their chances of continuing the streak. The Clippers lost 134-115 to the OKC Thunder and 145-108 to the Boston Celtics in Leonard's absence due to a hip injury.

The Clippers are 17-12 and sixth in the Western Conference. The Hornets are seemingly an easier opponent for the star-studded outfit. They are shorthanded, too, as their best player, LaMelo Ball, is unavailable.

Ball has been out for a long time because of an ankle sprain. The Hornets could also be without No. 2 pick Brandon Miller, who's questionable. Leonard could miss his third consecutive game for the Clippers, though.

He's questionable and a game-time decision because of a hip injury sustained against the Dallas Mavericks.

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart of Dec. 26, 2023

The LA Clippers underwent major roster changes early in the season. After starting the year with nearly the same team that ended last year, the Clippers struck a blockbuster trade to acquire James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 31. The Clippers traded Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and Kenyon Martin Jr.

Meanwhile, the Clippers added PJ Tucker along with Harden. They initially struggled with their rotation, chemistry and balance on both ends. However, Russell Westbrook volunteering to come off the bench and Daniel Theis signing on a minimum deal resolved LA's issues.

It looks more settled and on the right page with the new combinations and rotations. Since December, the Clippers have had 123.9 offensive and 119.0 defensive ratings, the third and seventh-best in the NBA respectively in that stretch.

The LA Clippers' lineup and rotations could be the same as it looked since Russell Westbrook moved to the bench against the Charlotte Hornets if Kawhi Leonard plays. James Harden should start at the point alongside Terance Mann at the two, with Paul George as the small forward, Leonard at the four and Ivica Zubac at center.

Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook could be the first set of bench players to enter the contest, followed by Daniel Theis and Amir Coffey. If Leonard misses the game, Coffey could start at small forward, moving George to the four.

Here's the LA Clippers' starting lineup and depth chart:

Point guards James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting guards Terance Mann Norman Powell Joshua Primo Small forwards Paul George Amir Coffey Brandon Boston Jr. Power forwards Kawhi Leonard Kobe Brown PJ Tucker Centers Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Moussa Diabate