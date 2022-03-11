LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks will square off for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at State Farm Arena on Friday.

The Clippers are coming off a 115-109 win over the Washington Wizards, snapping a two-game skid in the process. Reggie Jackson came up big again, scoring 31 points and seven assists, while Marcus Morris had 27 points on the night. LA shot 50% from the field and made 16 triples during the contest, putting together an efficient performance offensively. The Clippers are currently eighth in the Western Conference, owning a 35-33 record.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have lost three of their last five games and two in a row entering this matchup. The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks handed Atlanta a 124-115 loss in their previous outing. Trae Young bagged 27 points and 11 assists during the match and was the only Hawks player to cross the 20-point mark. Atlanta is currently tenth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-34 record.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers will be without six players for the game against the Hawks. The list includes long-term absentees Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, along with new signings Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Covington Out Personal reasons Paul George Out Elbow ligament tear Kawhi Leonard Out Knee injury recovery Jay Scrubb Out Foot injury recovery Jason Preston Out Foor injury recovery Norman Powell Out Foot fracture

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks have listed Sharife Cooper as the only absentee due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Sharife Cooper Out G-league two way

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Clippers are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last match. Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey started in the backcourt, while Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac were the three frontcourt players.

Luke Kennard, Isiah Hartenstein and Terance Mann were the only reserves in the rotation against the Wizards, and that is likely to be the case again.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will likely deploy their preferred starting five featuring Trae Young and Kevin Huerter in the backcourt, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter as the forwards and Clint Capela as the center.

Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard: Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard: Amir Coffey; Small Forward: Marcus Morris; Power Forward: Nicolas Batum; Center: Ivica Zubac.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard: Trae Young; Shooting Guard: Kevin Huerter; Small Forward: De'Andre Hunter; Power Forward: John Collins; Center: Clint Capela.

Edited by Parimal