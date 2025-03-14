LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Clippers are on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Clippers are eighth in the Western Conference with a 36-30 record, while the Hawks have a 32-34 record and are seventh in the East.

The Clippers are on a three-game road trip and have gone 1-1. They beat the Miami Heat 119-104 on Wednesday behind double-doubles from James Harden (24 points and 11 assists), Bogdan Bogdanovic (30 points and 10 rebounds) and Ivica Zubac (26 points and 14 rebounds). LA has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Hawks are 4.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons for the sixth spot in the standings, but they are doing everything in their power to make up the difference with a four-game win streak. They are coming off a 123-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Trae Young led the team with 35 points and 12 assists. While the other starters struggled, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench.

This will be the final game between the two teams this season after previously playing on Jan. 4. LA won 131-105 behind a mixed team effort and was led in scoring by Norman Powell’s 20 points. Trae Young led the Hawks in scoring and assists with 20 points and 14 boards.

This will be the two teams’ 134th regular-season matchup. The Hawks lead the all-time series 82-51 and will look to even the season series on Friday.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports

Clippers injury report for March 14

The Clippers will be without Norman Powell (right hamstring strain) for about 10 days. Ben Simmons is questionable for Friday’s game with a knee injury.

Hawks injury report for March 14

The Hawks will be without Larry Nance Jr. (knee), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder). Trae Young is probable with an Achilles issue and should play like he has for most of the season. Clint Capela is questionable with a personal issue.

Here’s a look at the LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks’ starting lineups and depth charts for March 14.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Kris Dunn Ben Simmons (DD) SG Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey SF Amir Coffey Bogdan Bogdanovic Kawhi Leonard PF Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons (DD) Drew Eubanks

*DD indicates day-to-day

Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young (DD) Terance Mann Keaton Wallace SG Dyson Daniels Caris LeVert Vit Krejci SF Zaccharie Risacher Vit Krejci Terance Mann PF Mouhamed Gueye Georges Niang Dominick Barlow C Onyeka Okongwu Clint Capela (DD) Dominick Barlow

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks?

The LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Local coverage of the game will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

