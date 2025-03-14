LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2025

The LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. LA is eighth in the West with a 36-30 record, while Atlanta is seventh in the East with a 32-34 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 133 times in the regular season, with the Hawks holding an 82-51 lead. This will be their second and final game this season.

In their only other matchup on Jan. 4, the Clippers won 131-105 behind Norman Powell’s 20 points. Trae Young led Atlanta with 20 points and 14 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 14, at State Farm Arena. Local coverage of the matchup will be provided on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Clippers (-170) vs. Hawks (+145)

Spread: Clippers (-4) vs. Hawks (+4)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o232.5) vs. Hawks -110 (u232.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Clippers are battling it out to secure a confirmed playoff spot. The sixth spot is up for grabs as the Golden State Warriors are just two games ahead.

Ad

LA is 5-5 over its last 10 games and is coming off a 119-104 win against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the team with a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden (24 points and 11 assists) and Ivica Zubac (26 points and 14 rebounds) had double-doubles as well.

The Hawks are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of their previous 10 games. Trae Young had 35 points and 12 assists during Wednesday’s 123-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Atlanta is also on a six-game homestand with its final contest being against the Clippers.

Ad

Atlanta’s win streak has given it a 1.5-game gap with the eighth-placed Orlando Magic, while giving the team a chance of catching up with the 37-30 Detroit Pistons.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

James Harden’s points total is set at 26.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we. Bet on the under.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 25.5, a mark he has crossed in two straight games. While the oddsmakers don’t expect him to repeat the feat Friday, this is a good spot to take a risk and bet on the over.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Clippers on the road. We, however, expect an upset, as the Hawks should be able to take advantage of their home court to extend their winning streak. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 232.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback