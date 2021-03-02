LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: 3 key matchups that could decide the game - March 2nd, 2021| NBA Season 2020-2021

The LA Clippers take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in an enticing NBA season 2020-21 matchup. The Celtics will be eager to avenge the 115-119 defeat they endured in their last meeting with the Clippers.

The LA Clippers lost their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks 100-105, thanks to Gianni's masterclass. Paul George continued to struggle with his shooting and converted just 33.3% of his field-goal attempts, including a mere 20% from beyond the arc. Kawhi was once again the top-scorer for the Clippers, registering 25 points to go with nine rebounds.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have managed to rediscover their lost form and have registered two victories on the trot. Jayson Tatum and the crew had lost three consecutive games before that.

Their last match against the Washington Wizards went down to the wire as this year's All-star starter Tatum hit the game-winner with a twisting bucket. The match ended in Boston's favor as they clinched a 111-110 win after rallying back from 98-106 with 2:58 to go.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: 3 key matchups to watch

The LA Clippers have been inconsistent in the last few weeks and have recorded just three wins in their last seven outings. The likes of Patrick Beverley and Paul George have underperformed during this stretch. Tyronn Lue hopes these stars will step up to help the LA Clippers perform more consistently from here on.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, will aim to continue their winning run and beat a top contender like the LA Clippers, which would boost the team's confidence. The onus will be on Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown to deliver the goods once again.

Both these teams rely upon their star players for wins. Fans will be thrilled to see these stars going up against each other in this crunch matchup.

Below mentioned are three key matchups that could decide the fate of the game.

#3 Patrick Beverley & Lou Williams vs Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker (L) vs Patrick Beverley

Kemba Walker has been phenomenal for the Boston Celtics so far after making a strong comeback from his struggles early on in the season. With Marcus Smart still recovering from his injury, Kemba has managed to hold the Boston Celtics offense together by himself. The veteran point guard has scored a combined 53 points in his last two outings for the Boston Celtics.

The underperforming Patrick Beverley and the in-form Lou Williams of the LA Clippers will have their hands full when they take on the former All-star. Tyronn Lue will hope Patrick Beverley can reduce the threat of Kemba early on in the game. If Beverley fails, Lou Williams will have to put up a solid performance from the bench to give his side a chance to win this tie.

#2 Paul George vs Jaylen Brown

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers drives towards the basket

The LA Clippers' Paul George and the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown have seen a dip in their output in the last few games. The two All-star reserves will be eager to bounce back and win the game for their respective teams tonight. Both these young stars have struggled with their shooting from the three-point line in their last three games.

PG has shot just 4-19 combined, while Brown has managed 2-16 during the same stretch. Their respective camps will look for better performances from them when the two go head to head as both stars are vital to their respective team's fortunes.

#1 Kawhi Leonard vs Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates as Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts to a double dribbling call

These two NBA 2021 All-star starters will highlight this exciting tie between the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum have been the best players for their respective teams this season. This game will provide a good opportunity for Tatum to test himself against an MVP-caliber player like Kawhi Leonard at this stage of the tournament.

Brad Stevens should be happy that Tatum has been able to quickly rebound from his poor string of performances as his matchup against Kawhi will most certainly decide this tie.