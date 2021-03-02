LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – March 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The stuttering LA Clippers take on the surging Boston Celtics in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game at the STAPLES Centre on Tuesday.

In their previous outing, the LA Clippers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by five points despite a 25-point performance by Kawhi Leonard. With Paul George not in the best shooting form of his career, the likes of Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr. have come up with crucial performances off the bench.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, saw Jayson Tatum score the winner in their last game against the Washington Wizards but have multiple injury concerns.

Jaylen Brown sat out the Wizards win and is not a certainty to return against the LA Clippers. So, the Boston Celtics could look at the likes of Tatum and Kemba Walker to deliver the goods again. Walker has been impressive in recent games.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics Injury Updates

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard fit and firing again.

The LA Clippers have been unlucky with injuries this season. However, Paul George and Patrick Beverley are fit for this matchup. Kawhi Leonard has shown prolific form despite blowing hot and cold in his previous outings.

Ivica Zubac has continued to impress in his role, playing second-fiddle to Serge Ibaka. The likes of Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr. have impressed from the bench too.

Kawhi Leonard has had a bit too much to do in a few games this season, but he has held the team in good stead in the absence of multiple stars.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart is a long-term absentee for the Boston Celtics. In his absence, the Boston Celtics have struggled to contain opposition teams.

Nevertheless, the Boston Celtics are currently on a 2-game winning run, thanks to the prolific form of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Daniel Theis was a revelation last time around and is expected to start against the LA Clippers.

Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable for the second game running but could feature in this game. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are also missing Romeo Langford, who is only expected to return after the All-Star break.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are fortunate enough to be able to count on all their star players against the Boston Celtics.

Paul George and Patrick Beverley should be the starting guard pair, with the former due for a big performance. Kawhi Leonard is expected to start alongside Nicolas Batum, with Serge Ibaka taking up his familiar spot at center.

📊 30 PTS / 8-13 FG / 9 REB / 7 AST@kawhileonard posts 30+ points for the fifth time this month. pic.twitter.com/Naut5fmcDb — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 27, 2021

With the LA Clippers struggling offensively in recent games, they will look at Lou Williams to provide some valuable points off the bench.

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown is questionable for the Boston Celtics.

With Jaylen Brown expected to sit out again, Javonte Green could come in and feature alongside Kemba Walker at the guard position.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum returned to form in his last outing and is averaging 1.3 steals per match. Tristan Thompson is also fit to start at the center spot again.

One of the shortcomings for the Boston Celtics this season has been their lack of depth and defensive intensity. While the latter could be solved with the return of Marcus Smart, the Boston Celtics would need other players to step up and support the likes of Tatum and Walker.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Javonte Green, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis.