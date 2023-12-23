LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 23, 2023

The LA Clippers host a clinical Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (Dec.23). The famed 'Big 4' in the West come on the back of a loss, and face a team with the best record in the league. With just six losses this season, they tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the league with a 21-6 record. They lost to the Golden State Warriors earlier this week(132-126) but bounced back with a resounding 144-110 win against the Sacramento Kings. Now, they have a chance to further consolidate their top standing in the East by getting the better of the Clippers in their backyard.

Both teams have faced each other 138 times in the regular season. The Celtics have been the better side with 92 wins, while LA has 46. With the marquee clash promising to be a humdinger before Boston takes on archrivals LA Lakers at the same venue on Christmas Day, can the Clippers make a dent?

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Boston Celtics (21-6) vs LA Clippers (17-11)

Date and time: December 23, 2023, 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Preview

The Celtics are in the middle of a challenging four-game West Coast road trip. They went down in overtime to Golden State but didn't let that start a skid, recording a blowout win against the Kings. They asserted their dominance against the Kings as six of their players reached double digits. Their defense has been their biggest strength with Jrue Holiday locking up nifty opponents. Jayson Tatum leads the team with 26.8 points and 8.7 rebounds. However, he is a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

The hosts have now learned how to space the floor together with two ball-dominant guards in the same team. The James Harden era with the Clippers was off to a poor start, but they have climbed the rungs in recent times, with the odd slip.

The Clippers are led by Kawhi Leonard with 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Much of those numbers have to do with his health as he has missed just one game in LA's 28 so far. Paul George has been a picture of consistency, averaging 22.8 points, and has also been vital in defense. Harden is averaging 17.4 points and 7.7 assists. Russell Westbrook is coming off the bench to lead the and is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 boards.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

The Clippers have listed Leonard as questionable, but if he does lace up, it will be alongside Terrence Mann, James Harden, Paul George, and Ivica Zubac.

The Celtics will have Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Jaylen Brown, and Neemias Quetta at the five. Note: Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out of the clash with a calf strain.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Spread: Clippers (+1.5) vs Celtics (-1.5)

Moneyline: Clippers (+100) vs Celtics (-120)

Total (o/u): 230

Player props: Tatum is the player to watch out for with an o/u of 29.5 with -115 over and -115 under. Leonard is 27.5 with -110 over and -120 under.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

While injury concerns promise to hamper the game, there is still a lot at stake for both teams as they inch to finishing their slate of games in December. The Clippers have been on a good run losing just one of their last ten games. Boston will look to enter their Christmas clash against the struggling Lakers on a winning note and have the edge considering they are better on both fronts. This even-steven contest will have the Celtics winning it in the end.