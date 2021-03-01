LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - March 3, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Action continues in the 2020-21 NBA as the Boston Celtics, who are on a two-game winning run, take on the LA Clippers on Monday at the TD Garden in Boston.

In their last game, the Boston Celtics ran out winners against the Washington Wizards despite a 46-point outing by Bradley Beal and a double-double from Russell Westbrook. Jayson Tatum came up with the game-winner, while Daniel Theis also starred with 20 huge points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are reeling from their close 5-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, for whom Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 36 points and 14 rebounds. The LA Clippers continue to rely on the brilliance of Kawhi Leonard at both ends of the court.

Both the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics have struggled offensively in recent games, something they would like to address to get their campaigns back on track.

Secured the W with this @JetBlue Play of the Game. pic.twitter.com/i1ORI2Ds9x — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 1, 2021

Match Details

Fixture – LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, March 2nd; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MA.

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both available for the LA Clippers.

Paul George has been in terrible shooting form from the deep for the LA Clippers. George has managed just four of 19 3-point attempts in his last three games.

He could have his task cut out against a Boston Celtics team that has rediscovered its mojo. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard has also had a couple of hits and misses in recent games and has been left with too much to do.

The LA Clippers have a run of difficult fixtures and need their two best players in top form. The Clippers will be buoyed by the form of Serge Ibaka, Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr., though. Ibaka a double-double in his last outing, while Williams and Morris Sr. have produced key points from the bench.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard might not be one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP 2021 award owing to the LA Clippers’ mixed form in recent weeks. But he is still producing impressive numbers this campaign.

Leonard is currently averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game and could be one to watch out for against the Boston Celtics.

📊 16 PTS / 6-9 FG / 3 REB / 2 STL@kawhileonard leadin' the way in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Ju7szRQGXO — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 28, 2021

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics missed Jaylen Brown in their last game.

The Boston Celtics are buoyed from their close morale-boosting win against the Washington Wizards. They won despite missing the services of Jaylen Brown, but the Boston Celtics haven’t looked the same defensively in the long-term absence of Marcus Smart.

Kemba Walker appeared in fine form, though, in the Boston Celtics' last outing, producing 21 points and eight assists.

With Jaylen Brown expected to return and Jayson Tatum returning to form in style, the Boston Celtics will fancy their chances against the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum hasn’t been at his prolific best from the deep but has made it up for it with his on-point jumpers.

Key Player – Jayson Tatum

With Kemba Walker looking close to his best and Jaylen Brown's prolific form, Jayson Tatum and co will be hopeful of a serious title charge this time around.

The Boston Celtics have struggled defensively in the absence of Marcus Smart, while Tatum has been in indifferent shooting form.

JAYSON TATUM OVER ROBIN LOPEZ 😳 pic.twitter.com/iwCFURyC5k — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2021

Nevertheless, Tatum, who produced a big performance in the Boston Celtics’ last game, is averaging 25.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this campaign.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis.

Clippers vs Celtics Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have struggled in recent games, with Paul George shooting erratically. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have gotten their act together after a stuttering few weeks and will be hungry to get a run of wins under their belt.

Nevertheless, in what is expected to be a highly entertaining encounter, the LA Clippers go in as the marginal favorites to win the game.

.@sergeibaka bringing us back with 12 points on 5 for 6 shooting in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/wFGGeJcbeK — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 28, 2021

Where to watch Clippers vs Celtics?

The game featuring the Clippers and the Celtics will be shown locally on the TNT Network and the Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket Network. The game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass too.